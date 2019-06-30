The last few months haven’t been easy for the people who serve on the Pueblo City Schools (D60) board of education. As they’ve sought input on plans to repair or close various schools throughout the district, they’ve been accused of all sorts of things.

They’ve been told they had biases toward closing certain high schools. They’ve been subjected to allegations that they manufactured a crisis over the district’s capital improvement needs as a smokescreen to justify school closures. And they’ve heard repeatedly that the process they used for gathering input has been rushed and unfair.

Well, guess what? That was the easy part of their work. Now the school board members have to sift through all the data they have received and come up with a plan for school repairs and closures that they can sell to the city’s voters.

This could be the political equivalent of trying to thread a needle while riding on the back of a dirt bike speeding along the motorcross track at Pueblo Motorsports Park. That is to say, according to the board’s own polling data, it’s going to be tough.

This much is clear: The idea of closing Pueblo’s four existing high schools and replacing them with two larger comprehensive high schools is a nonstarter. Both a mail survey and a telephone survey indicated there’s little support for that idea.

However, the surveys are less clear about what a majority of voters would be willing to support.

Among the mail survey respondents, 46 percent said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote for a bond option that included all four high schools, while 45 percent said they likely would vote against much a measure.

In the telephone survey, 54 percent of voters said they would “definitely” or “probably” support the four high school option.

Those numbers are too close for comfort, particularly when you consider D60’s recent history with polling data. Last year, polling data told district officials that voters were willing to increase property taxes to support schools, but a referendum to do that failed at the ballot box.

D60’s board seems to have at least a couple of problems. One is that both of the bond measures presented in the surveys called for borrowing more than $300 million for school improvements. The other is that citizens apparently don’t have a lot of confidence in D60 officials right now. In the mail survey, 80 percent of the respondents gave the district a letter grade of “C,” “D” or “F,” while only 11 percent gave the district an “A” or “B.”

Since almost half of the district’s buildings are more than 50 years old, we believe there are serious maintenance and repair issues that need to be addressed. However, to win support from a majority of voters this November, board members may need to scale back the amount of money they hope to raise through the bond issue.

Once they have come up with a number they believe would make a meaningful dent in the needed repairs and be politically palatable, they should spend the time between then and Election Day selling their plans to the public.

From their polling data, they should understand that they have to convince voters not only of the need and importance of their plans, but also the district’s ability to carry them out.

It’s not an impossible task, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work and demonstrated leadership. Which is what we elect school board members to do.