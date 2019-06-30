Seniors should use

Pueblo's fitness facilities

This letter is directed to elders like myself who have Medicare and a supplemental insurance.

Most of us can belong to any health club in town at no cost to ourselves. Living on the northwest side of town, I go to the YMCA. It is a beautiful facility made even nicer by its cleanliness. In the morning, it is my age group. I am 82. There are five pools and a large therapy pool. Besides all of the workout equipment with all of the aerobic machines having individual TVs, there are classes. Anyone can do their chair yoga class. I actually have seen walkers next to yoga chairs.

On the South Side, the Pueblo Athletic Club is just as nice. If time is a problem, the Planet Fitness club at the Pueblo Mall is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

At least look at a facility to see if one fits your needs. Check your supplemental insurance to see that it covers fitness clubs. If it doesn't, see if you can't get one for the same cost that does.

Richard Barr, Pueblo

Turn Union Avenue

into pedestrian mall

I have a suggestion that could transform our Downtown. I'm not the first to think this would be a good idea, but perhaps it's time.

I would like to see the 200 block of South Union Avenue, between C and D streets, closed to traffic and turned into a plaza. Some merchants are opposed to this idea, but many of them see a huge potential for it.

I often spend time sitting in front of the Hanging Tree talking with friends. I urge you to try it. You will see what could be a very pleasant experience marred by a steady stream of noisy, speeding vehicles disturbing the peace. Well over 95 percent of the vehicles will not even slow down, let alone stop to shop or eat.

A modest grant from our lottery money could transform this area into a very popular attraction. Through traffic naturally would move to Main Street, as was the intention when South Main Street was widened and made more suitable for through traffic. A few parking places on that block would be lost, but they easily could be replaced with more spaces within a block or so of the area.

I would like to see our new mayor take the lead on this project. Creating this Downtown plaza would add to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo and be a huge benefit to our local business people. Let's get creative and move our great city forward.

George Stevens, Pueblo

Colorado should crack down

on distracted driving

In Colorado last year, there were 15,700 accidents that were caused by distracted drivers that resulted in 53 deaths, according to the AARP's June bulletin.

Research has shown that drivers distracted by using handheld devices have the same level of impairment as a driver impaired beyond the legal limit by alcohol or other substances. My opinion is, if the the level of impairment is equivalent to DUI, then the legal consequences should be equivalent.

The current legal consequences are a joke. Dangerous, distracted driving behavior will not change until there are significant legal and financial consequences that are equivalent to the current DUI legal and financial consequences. Your phone call or text is not more important than my safety.

Curt Tuffin, Pueblo

Lots of highlights

to Trump's presidency

Despite some bombast and boasting and the negative attitude from the press, President Donald Trump has done quite a few positive things.

He put through prison reform and it was passed by Congress. This reform helps correct some extreme harsh sentences for prisoners. Such as Alice Marie Johnson, who had a life sentence for drug crime.

He has forced the return of 17 prisoners held by foreign countries. He has moved our embassy to Jerusalem after many others said they wanted to but didn't. His opponents were saying he is going to start a war, but no war occurred.

He has made a very positive trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. Which Congress refuses to confirm.

He has caused the NATO countries to pay more of their share of the cost of running NATO.

He has made more positive contact with North Korea than other presidents.

There are good prospects that we will have a much better trade agreement with China.

Through Google, I have found 84 burdensome rules and regulations that Trump has eliminated.

Tom Cummins, Pueblo

Understanding the effects

of decreased sunspot activity

A recent letter to The Pueblo Chieftain accurately claimed that “NASA reported a decrease in sunspot activity.” Indeed, NASA says the decrease could last decades. The letter writer further claimed that NASA predicted “it expects a long-term cooling of our atmosphere due to decreased sun activity.”

Not exactly. What NASA said is that the decrease might “slow” global warming, but not by much. The letter writer was pinning his hopes for a global cool down on the atmosphere reacting to decreased sunspot activity as it had during the Little Ice Age. The problem with that is our atmosphere has much more carbon dioxide in it now than there was then. Times have changed.

The letter writer also suggested we read a book by author Gregory Wrightstone for more information. I found the author’s website, where he has also posted his views on wildlife, which he claims is thriving under human stewardship. That view is completely at odds with the conclusions of experts in the field.

It may not surprise you to know that Wrightstone has come by his expertise in the fields of climatology and wildlife conservation through years of work as a petroleum geologist.

Richard MacIndoe, Pueblo

Two economic development ideas

for Mayor Gradisar to consider

I would like to offer two suggestions for the mayor’s consideration when he returns from the leadership conference. One is for him to find a champion for a battery-operated trolley car on Union Avenue, running round-trip from El Pueblo History Museum to the library. And the second is for the city and the county to build a lodge and cabins at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center.

A trolley, now stored Downtown, would generate considerable interest and therefore may generate new business opportunities in the historic area. And the second, a lodge with cabins in the cove next to the old restaurant building, would provide both the raptor center and and nature center an economic base. A close-in retreat next to the Arkansas River would be an ideal getaway.

Small investments with potential for great returns and ideal for new leadership.

Dave Mynatt, Pueblo

Middle East policy

raises lots of questions

How is American foreign policy working in the Middle East? The United States defense industry is beating war drums, pressing the case that Iran is targeting oil tankers in the Straits of Hormuz. The Pentagon has released grainy photos purporting to show Iranian sailors removing a magnetic mine from one damaged tanker. The Japanese owners of that tanker say it was a missile, not a mine, that damaged their vessel. The U.S. is sending another thousand brave souls to the Middle East to prepare for war.

Amid this chaos, a couple of questions are in order.

Why is the U.S. ready to take on Iran for the Japanese? Why are the sailors of the damaged tanker telling a different story than the Pentagon? Why does the United States have a lobbyist for the weapons’ industry (Mark Espers) acting as the secretary of defense? And, does anybody else besides me miss former Secretary of Defense General James Mattis?

Ray Davis, Colorado City

Our border crisis

might shift directions

Recently, we learned that Russia and the United States are cyber attacking each others' electric grids. Something could go terribly wrong and the United States could lose all electrical power. The question in the event this happens is: How will the Mexican government treat the caravans of U.S. citizens crossing our southern border to get to a warmer climate, to get needed medication, water, food and other necessities? Asking for a friend.

Tom Carpenter, Pueblo