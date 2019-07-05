Dear America:

First of all, let me wish you a happy belated 243rd birthday! As usual, we celebrated your birthday with a family barbecue and a few fireworks. This year, however, I have also decided to write. There are a few things on my mind I needed to tell you.

To begin with: Thank you. Thanks for being a place where I could attend public school for free and then afford to pay for college with some help from my folks. I have managed to make a living most of my life, marry, have a family and, finally, buy a house.

Next, thanks for the freedom that I daily enjoy. I can choose to speak or worship as I want and pursue whatever career or hobby I wish. When I was younger, boy, did I take this for granted! However, I have sadly learned during the course of my life that there are evil people who take control of governments, who don’t want their citizens to be free. Instead, they would rather jail, torture, rape, incinerate, poison or behead them, just because they have their own ideas. How very blessed I am to have been born in this land, filled with freedom, resources and opportunity.

I remember celebrating 43 years ago, watching the tall ships sail into New York harbor for your 200th birthday. What a glorious sight! The Statue of Liberty stood proudly by and I believed in the unlimited possibilities of our great land.

Yet somehow, things have changed since then. Folks used to go to work for a company for most of their lives and felt they and their families were secure from cradle to grave. They took pride in their towns and places of employment: The Pittsburgh Steelers, Motown Records, the Houston Oilers.

But not so much anymore. No one trusts their employers and knows they can be fired at the drop of a hat. And those cradle-to-grave benefits are not what they used to be. Folks have to pay more and more for their health insurance — many employers don’t even offer it. And, God forbid, if anyone gets seriously ill. Many people need to work two jobs to make ends meet, and their spouses — if they have them — also have to work.

Housing is so darn expensive in the cities that many people have decided not to rent or own anymore and are living in their cars. And you can’t afford a new car or buy a decent used one. So many folks are now out on the street. There are block after block of homeless people in Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland. In fact they are everywhere, even in my medium-sized hometown.

So, what I am trying to tell you, America, is that many of your people feel threatened. We are all just trying to keep our heads above water and our families off the streets. And so we are not as generous as we used to be.

And we are all searching for answers why. Some blame the loss of labor unions for the loss of a living wage. Some believe there have been too many illegal immigrants taking our jobs. Some believe it has been the greed of corporations and the wealthy who buy influence in our nation’s capitol. Others blame the poor, who don’t seek employment and keep living off of government benefits.

While no one really knows the answers, there are two things I am certain of: We must keep striving to find them. And we must treat each other with respect while we are searching. We recently commemorated the75th anniversary of D-Day, the liberation of the European continent from probably the most evil regime in history. We Americans did that together, with the help of the British and Canadians. There is nothing we cannot accomplish if we work together. And if we cannot work together? As our wise President Abe Lincoln once said: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

So, again, happy belated birthday, America! I hope and pray together we citizens can solve our problems, so you may remain a beacon of freedom to us and the rest of the world.

Eliott Kahn is a musician, writer and educator who has worked in the public schools of Colorado, Florida and New Mexico. He has a doctorate of music from the University of Iowa.