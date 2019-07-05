Ditching Black Hills

would help environment

Climate experts have spent years, even decades, trying to wake people to the reality that our planet will be uninhabitable. Now the experts are saying “climate change” needs to be called what it really is, “climate crisis” or “climate chaos,” because we still are pulling fossil fuels out of the ground and still using their poisonous products. The experts now are saying we have 10 to 12 years to make real changes.

We here in Pueblo have an opportunity to help our community and our planet.

We have the chance to move away from fossil fuels in just a few years. We don’t have to wait until fracking contaminates all potable water. Pueblo can follow a legal process to end our ties to the utility company that we have had for more than a decade. And we don’t need to move away from them just because the utility company charges Puebloans more on our utility bills then most of Colorado is charged by their utility companies.

We need to vote "yes" to move away from our utility company because it is the right thing to do for Pueblo. It is the right thing to do to become 100 percent renewable by 2035. And it is absolutely the right thing to do for our planet. We can vote "yes" to move away from Black Hills Energy and give the power back to Pueblo and follow 29 other Colorado communities that already have public power.

Elizabeth Kaupa, Pueblo

Thanks for roadwork

on the St. Charles Mesa

Thanks to Pueblo County and Martin Marietta for the seven miles of milling and paving five lanes on the St. Charles Mesa. This was done in a professional, timely manner using incredible machines and plenty of hardworking folks. We do need these improvements. We do complain about them, too. I believe they finished ahead of schedule and it looks great. Thanks again.

Apple Gibson, Pueblo

Second phase of utility

study is necessary

Dennis Flores’ opinion column, “Process flawed in electric utility feasibility study,” presented many good thoughts with a strong bias toward keeping Black Hills Energy. In effect, he’s defending his vote to keep Black Hills as our electric provider.

What he didn’t discuss is all the bad treatment of Pueblo citizens since Black Hills became our electric utility. Our outrageous cost for electric power. Treatment of Pueblo customers hasn’t been a priority until major public outcry. Customers struggling to pay electric bills have been put into crisis. Many grassroots movements and nonprofits have formed to react to Black Hills bad treatment. All the good things that have happened are a result of the Public Utilities Commission, not Black Hills.

If this makes those opposed to Black Hills emotional, we are human after all. I’m surprised it doesn’t make Flores mad.

However, voting "no" for the phase II study to see if there are better choices for our electric provider is not the answer. Thank God for the wisdom of the other council members and the mayor to continue the study.

Now that Flores is part of the phase II process, he should help to make sure it is done better. Make Black Hills provide the necessary data and lower the cost of the study. Protect the citizens of Pueblo from unfair treatment and bring our energy costs down in line with other communities across the nation. Give Puebloans more choice and a voice in the decision process.

Ken Danti, Pueblo