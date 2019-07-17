Outdoor recreation is an economic powerhouse in Colorado. From hiking, biking, rock climbing and camping to fishing and hunting, we rely on these activities and the accessibility to our outdoors for our health, for the high quality of life they provide, and as critical drivers to both attract families to our state and to employ Colorado workers. More than 82 million visitors from across the globe, including world-class athletes, come to Colorado year round to visit our national parks and enjoy the unbelievable majesty of the Rocky Mountains.

Our outdoor recreation economy generates $28 billion in annual consumer spending and supports $10 billion in workers’ wages by providing 229,000 industry jobs. When we invest in our public lands, we are investing in our workforce and their families, our wild places and wildlife, and the promise that we are preserving this way of life for future generations. This is why the Outdoor Industry Association whole-heartedly supports United States Rep. Joe Neguse and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act.

The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, or the CORE Act, was introduced jointly in the House and Senate in January and passed through a committee markup in the Natural Resources Committee in June. The bill would preserve approximately 400,000 acres of public land across Colorado, including 73,000 acres of new wilderness areas and 80,000 acres of new recreation and conservation management areas which would preserve existing outdoor uses. This includes the gorgeous Quandary Peak in the Continental Divide, the Liberty Bell in San Juan, the Kebler Pass in the Thompson Divide and countless other precious lands and forests across the state.

The bill also includes a first-of-its-kind National Historic Landscape to honor Colorado’s military legacy at Camp Hale, where the 10th Mountain Division trained before fighting Europe in World War II. These are areas that define our Colorado landscape and exemplify why our state is so special. We must take the initiative to plan for how we can protect these spaces and use them responsibly.

This bill is exactly what good legislation should be — conscientious work between federal, state and local officials in combination with key stakeholders and industry groups. With years of thoughtful dialogue, the CORE Act brought together a diverse group of outdoor businesses, recreation groups, hunters, anglers and conservationists to get their input. Counties up and down the state — including Eagle, Summit, San Miguel, San Juan, Ouray, Gunnison and Pitkin — were critical voices in the planning and ultimately endorsed this legislation. We agree. This bill is good for Colorado and good for our economy.

Conservation and the ideals of protecting our natural landscapes and the species that inhabit them is a fundamental American value. Many OIA members and similar businesses to ours, including North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, Vail Resorts and Icelantic Skis and more than 150 other local Colorado businesses were part of that coalition because the CORE Act is not only beneficial to their customers, it’s good for their bottom lines.

In Colorado, we don’t have to choose between economic growth and protecting our public lands. This nonpartisan legislation protects what makes our state unique while allowing business to thrive. We are encouraged that the House Committee on Natural Resources has passed the CORE Act and we are eager for it to come for a full vote on the House floor. We appeal to Sen. Cory Gardner to join with Sen. Bennet to bring this bill to a similar conclusion in the Senate.

Our environment, our economy and our futures will be better for it.

John Le Coq is the founder and chief executive officer of Fishpond, a Colorado-based fly fishing/outdoor recreation company that builds products and uses its profits and customers to create a sustainable planet with clean water, healthy habitat and wild spaces for species. Le Coq also is the founding partner of Case Logic and has been an active advertising and commercial photographer for 35 years. He lives on a working ranch on the Western Slope of Colorado.