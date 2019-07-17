Trump doesn't represent

what it means to be American

I am Scotch, Irish, German, English and Swedish. If President Donald Trump told me to go back to the country I came from, I wouldn't know where to go. But he wouldn't tell me that because I am Caucasian and Christian.

If Trump is re-elected, it will be a mandate for his hateful, un-American, anti-democracy statements and actions. When the Supreme Court says we aren't putting a citizenship question on the 2020 census, Trump thinks he can go above the court.

He doesn't understand the concept of the three branches of government and the Fourth Estate, which is our free press. He basically is acting like a dictator. His governing by tweets and hateful, un-American words appeal to those like him, as well as white supremacy groups.

He does not represent the America I learned about in Sunday school, in Brownies and in my history and civics classes. I sang "we're a rainbow made of children," "Jesus wants me for a sunbeam" and was taught my whole life that " God is love." What is Trump teaching our children and grandchildren if we let him get away with this?

If he is re-elected, I fear for our democracy and what the people of the world must think of this place that once was a beacon of freedom and love of humankind.

Karen Craddock Waters, Pueblo

We're headed down

a dangerous political path

Conservo-libertarian ideology is nothing more than a marketing program for social Darwinism.

Social Darwinism is nothing more than the fast track to fascism.

We are nowhere other than pulling into the station where the track to fascism ends and the debacle begins in full.

Feeling proud and ready to celebrate? Congratulations!

Larry Simmons, Pueblo

Recall attempt is trying

to undo the will of the voters

More than 73 percent of the voters in Pueblo (Colorado Senate District 3) chose Leroy Garcia in the 2018 election. Garcia beat his Republican opponent by more than 25,500 votes.

Yet despite this overwhelming margin of victory, or perhaps because of it, the party whose candidate received less than 30 percent of the vote has decided that the votes of more than 73 percent of their neighbors don’t count.

This recall isn’t just an attack on Leroy Garcia. This is a cynical attack on voters and the election process. Recall elections should be used to remove officials who have broken the law or are otherwise unfit to serve. They were never intended to be manipulated so the losing party could overturn a legitimate election. They were never intended as a strategy for changing the Senate majority.

Colorado Republicans are putting party politics ahead of the will of the voters. They are counting on people being so sick of politics that they won’t vote in the recall election. This is voter suppression. The only difference between this and a poll tax or voter intimidation is that the recall is after the fact.

They are right about one thing: People are sick of politics. With stunts like this, it’s easy to see why.

Deric Stowell, Pueblo