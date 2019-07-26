This started out as a column about how to save passwords … you know, those tricky letters and numbers “they” keep telling you that you must have in order to secure your personal information.

Well, I’ve always been highly suspicious of “them.” Those nameless individuals who claim to be all knowing yet condescending enough to tell us ordinary folks the “right” way to do anything.

I guess I have just enough of an ego to want to do it my way.

Therefore, I have only one password for everything, but —and this is important — I don’t do any financial transaction over the big scary web. I still pay most of my bills by check except for those institutions and companies the bank can pay directly.

The things I have the trouble with are the actual names of the various places and people I visit on the web and do small amounts of business with. So to keep it all straight in my mind, I started years ago using a small 6x9 three-ring notebook that I keep alongside my computer.

It’s very basic. When I find a store, a web site or a person I feel I might want to contact again, I take a clean page, put the correct letter of the alphabet that goes with the site up in the right hand corner and carefully add the pertinent information I think I will need. Then I put the page alphabetically in my little black notebook.

Saves time, saves my sanity and in general is a big help.

So I was pleasantly surprised when the Wall Street Journal recently ran an article about paper planners. The article calls these planners “totems of a pre-digital era.”

God, that makes me feel old. Sigh. Well, I am. But I call these paper planners, notebooks and calendars. What’s in a name, right?

There are now more than 1,000 pre-printed planners and notebooks and calendars one can buy. However, don’t overlook the do-it-yourselfers. Go to Pinterest where you will find thousands of home-made planners. All sizes, all shapes, full of everything you can imagine. Check it out if you are interested in making your own planner or “save-it” notebook.

Besides, once you have a “paper” record, it is so much easier to find that doctor’s phone number or that special store's website where you bought that perfect sweater.

I keep all this information in two places. First, in my little black book and secondly, on my 9x12 paper calendar that sits on my desk. Of course, I have a huge calendar hanging on the refrigerator, where everyone in the family can see it, but my smaller one is actually my log book. For not only does is list appointments, times, dates, but phone numbers, web sites, directions — if needed — and of course they are all done in pencil as life has a tendency to want to do things “its” way every so often.

Pleased that our old pre-digital “things” are now in vogue, I am in the process of showing my grandchildren not only the value of keeping paper records, but how those records will help later in life, should they be inspired to write some sort of a memoir.

Sue Viders is the author of “Writing a Novel.” She, along with Cheryl Ilov, Mike Jaroch and Lisa Reinicke is a member of the Red Booth Writing Group. She can be reached by email at sueviders@comcast.net