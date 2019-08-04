Recent articles in The Pueblo Chieftain have given us the good news that crime is trending down in Pueblo and has been for the last several years. While a dramatic or sensational incident can mask this great news, it is nonetheless true that Pueblo is a safer community to live in than the a few years ago.

This crackdown on crime has been the joint effort of many law enforcement agencies in the community and state. Whether it is the Pueblo Police Department, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, we have all worked together diligently to bring crime down in Pueblo County. In addition to our uniformed agencies, your district attorney's office, in conjunction with the United States attorney, has aggressively prosecuted crime in our community.

Our prosecution rate is markedly higher than in the past and we are winning seminal cases. The people public wants to see crime eliminated and are rendering verdicts that are a deterrent. The effect on crime has been dramatic and the trend in reducing criminal activity is significant. You need to know that all of your law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to that end.

As reported earlier, crime is down 10 percent in general and anywhere from 4 percent to 17 percent, depending on the category of crime one is referring to. The Pueblo public has supported our efforts to reduce crime by approving sales tax measures to bring additional police officers on board. This plus-up in manpower became more visible this past year and has lead to a reduction in response times by law enforcement. They have also stood up a traffic unit, which in my view, is central to crime control. Once a legitimate traffic stop has been made, a subsequent search frequently finds the fruit of other crimes. This has helped with getting an undesirable element off our streets.

Our Safe Streets Task Force is a prime example of all of us in law enforcement coming together in a concentrated way to apprehend criminals. I would also note our partnership with the U.S. attorney has been a model for the rest of the state. I was recently asked to speak at the State Criminal Justice Conference, sponsored by the U.S. attorney, on the Pueblo approach to partnering with other agencies. Ours is a leading sample to others of how our combined chiefs’ meetings from the various agencies come together to share information and resources on a routine basis to strike down or eliminate criminals in our community.

We’ve also embraced the LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) program to help with folks addicted to opioids. This state pilot program, assumed by four Colorado jurisdictions including Pueblo, has been in operation since last October. We’ve recently expanded the types of drugs for which an individual might qualify for admittance to the program. The county commissioners have backed this program and law enforcement, along with Crossroads-Turning Point, is helping to make it a reality. In conjunction with the chief judge, we ensured we had a veterans court to assist with our post-military residents. There are only four such courts in the state and the Pueblo one has been a pace setter.

Our hearts are in all of the missions above. My family’s history in Pueblo County extends back five generations, as does Sheriff Kirk Taylor's and Police Chief Troy Davenport's. We are dedicated to this community because it is our hometown. We will use every legal tool to combat crime and make this city and county the safest, best quality community in the state.

One note of caution before I close, however: There are proposed criminal justice bills pending in the next session of the Legislature that are not helpful to our efforts. We will be watching these bills closely. Whether they relate to reclassification of crimes, or bail provisions, or the introduction of lounges/cafes for social use of marijuana in public places, we will be vigilant in our monitoring. I will bring them to your attention for public discussion as necessary.

Meanwhile, we have made great progress. Our important work continues. The residents of Pueblo County deserve our united and successful efforts.

Jeff Chostner has been the district attorney for the 10th Judicial District since 2013. He previously served on Pueblo City Council and the Pueblo County Commission. He is a retired colonel from the United States Air Force.