Talk about new jail

has a familiar ring

The Pueblo Chieftain’s July 31 editorial, “Another push for a new jail,” is like a remake of an old movie. Pueblo County still is struggling to come up with a prudent and fiscally responsible way to address the outdated and dilapidated conditions the beleaguered Pueblo County Jail is experiencing. But for the third time in six years, Pueblo County leaders are just recycling a tax increase that bankrolls a new jail, but with a new set of uncertainties. For one thing, the county has not cleared up where the jail would be located that makes room for expansion.

This time a county sales tax rate being proposed is 0.39 percent instead of the 0.45 percent that failed to pass the last time. This time, tax money from marijuana sales would be used to help finance the cost of a new jail. There is a certain irony in law enforcement getting their county jails funded by the very people they used to bust for marijuana usage.

The citizens of Pueblo County have been down this road before. This time around is not unlike what happened when former Pueblo County Commissioner Jeff Chostner committed an economic blunder in 2008-2009. Way back then, Chostner helped push the county into a budget crisis by spending $14 million on the judicial building project even as the local economy was sliding into the Great Recession.

Joseph Griego, Pueblo

Winner's idea is well intentioned,

but we don't need more taxes

Lori Winner should be commended for her focused concern for Pueblo’s cleanliness and image. She is a force for good in our community. That said, I’m prompted to remark on her latest proposal toward that goal: Establishing an additional sales tax to deal with illegal dumping.

The proposal is two-pronged in its attack. One part sets up what appears to be an "attack force" to patrol for illegal dumps and clean them up. The other establishes a special fund to pay for demolishing derelict homes.

Her notion is noble, but flawed. Another tax? It would be beneficial if elected officials would muster the ability to solve problems without imposing yet another tax.

Unless I’m mistaken, property owners are legally obligated to demolish derelict buildings on their property. Instead of another tax burden, wouldn’t it be better to beef up the city’s authority to enforce that law? Our city’s government appears to be quite prostrate in dealing with bad property owners, particularly absentee landlords and commercial property owners.

Rather than paying for roving clean-up assault teams, how about our city elected officials revamp the rotten deal they made with the landfill operators to lower dumping costs? Of course, there always are those who will dump illegally, but I expect that there are many folks who would use the landfill if the fees weren’t predatory.

May I suggest that Ms. Winner return to her drawing board on this one?

Dennis Chappell, Pueblo