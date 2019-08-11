Recently, a friend asked: “I wonder what your take is on the causes of mass shootings. You have done a lot of work in these areas.”

The most important thing about mass shootings is that there are a number of identifiable factors, not just one thing. Many make it about guns; many others make it about mental illness. Those who think it is guns are correct — and mistaken. And those who consider it a mental health issue are also correct — and mistaken.

Like all social issues, a number of factors come into play and are often interconnected. To isolate a single factor or to fail to acknowledge the interactions of multiple factors is to oversimplify the problem and often that leads to nothing happening. Conversely, to try to address everything can be daunting and overwhelming. Where to start?

Guns are one factor and must be addressed through comprehensive gun control reform. Comprehensive gun control does not focus solely on regulating the availability of assault weapons; it includes comprehensive background checks, regulation of sales and mandatory waiting periods.

Another part of the gun issue is guns in culture. Any number of video games and movies may glorify massive weaponry, which is frequently part of “winning.” While studies have shown that violent images can desensitize individuals to violence, games and movies do not cause people to behave violently.

An important aspect of social culture is rhetoric, especially the rhetoric of fear, anger and hate. Frankly, many of those who have a national “audience” (including but not limited to politicians, organizations, online websites) must accept some responsibility. Divisive rhetoric and pushing hate and fear can lead to not only more hate and fear, but also resentment, frustration, and anger — often with no positive outlet. Such rhetoric can serve to embolden those with extremist views, can normalize violence for those with a predisposition to see violence as an acceptable response and can influence those who are more susceptible.

Words do matter, and those who have a national audience can influence others with their words. As can those with a local audience, or even simply a family or neighborhood audience.

Mental health/mental illness is often touted as a primary problem related to mass shootings. Even those with access to mental health services may not seek them because of too much stigma.

Shooters may have mental health histories or may have red flags, but inadequate access to assistance/resources. But to characterize mass shooters as “sick” or “crazy” or “depraved” or “evil” is wrong. This only serves to further stigmatize mental illness and, by extension, those seeking mental health services.

Not all mass shooters necessarily have a serious mental health diagnosis. And certainly, the vast majority of individuals with a mental health diagnosis pose no threat to others. To characterize mass shooters with denigrating terms only discourages many individuals from seeking mental health services.

Due to space limitations, I have admittedly not discussed any factor comprehensively, nor have I tried to do so (which would require a series of articles for each). An essential point here is that the problem is multi-faceted and cannot be distilled to one or even two elements.

All factors interact with each other — guns, mental health, socioeconomic class, resources, culture, rhetoric. Gun violence is a very complex issue and the saddest part of all is that it seems that so many want to just focus on one (or in rare cases, two) factor(s). Which can be OK, if it is for the purpose of strategizing and seeking changes. But is not OK as a way of reducing the whole complexity to a simple cause and effect solution. That will never work.

Nor can we expect to eradicate all mass shootings. What we can and should strive to do is work on this multi-faceted issue to implement reasonable gun control; enhance, destigmatize and increase mental health services; increase resources; place cultural influences into a more positive context; and temper the rhetoric of hate and divisiveness.

As we have recently seen, no place is truly safe from gun violence and mass shootings. From California to Texas to Ohio, no one thought “something like this” could happen in their communities. But it did. And it can happen in ours. Even if we cannot as individuals or a community make a statewide or national impact, we can all be more aware of our words and speak up and speak out when confronted with the language of divisiveness and hate and anger.

Kathryn Kidd is a social worker, statistician and researcher. She has worked in corrections, health care and social work education, most often as an administrator.