No one should ever question Lori Winner’s passion for beautifying Pueblo.

When she served on the Pueblo City Council, she pushed for more aggressive code enforcement. She convinced city officials to levy tax liens against some property owners who violated the codes. And she ran a social media site that highlighted dilapidated houses and trash-filled yards she thought needed attention.

But her latest proposal to crack down on illegal dumping seems ill timed, ill thought-out and possibly unnecessary.

Winner, who finished third in last year’s mayoral election, wants to put a measure on the ballot to raise the city’s sales and use tax one-eighth cent to combat illegal dumping. Winner says the tax increase would generate about $1.9 million per year, most of which would be directed to a special anti-dumping fund. Under her proposal, a small portion of the annual collections would be earmarked for the demolition of houses that have been condemned by the city.

The anti-dumping fund would pay for a private sector company to remove garbage from the alleys, rights-of-way and other city-owned property. Winner said she doesn’t have a specific contractor in mind, but believes the trash hauling companies that operate in Pueblo would be interested in the extra work.

But what if they’re not? Where would that extra tax money go then? Assuming a trash hauler was interested, what steps would the city take — and at what cost — to ensure the hypothetical contractor actually would do the work it’s contracted to do?

Sure, you could put language into a contract directing the contractor to collect trash along city properties. Yet how would someone measure whether the trash is being picked up in a timely and satisfactory manner?

In short, Winner’s proposal seems to have as many unknown variables as the street enterprise fund that voters approved on the 2017 ballot. And we all know how well that worked out.

Also, the city and Pueblo County already are working on plans to address illegal dumping by installing security cameras at strategic locations and hiring a full-time environmental health specialist to address the problem. Presumably, these initiatives can be accomplished using existing tax dollars.

However, that isn’t even the worst of it. In politics, they say timing is everything. And Winner’s timing, in this case, is terrible. We already know of several other initiatives planned for the November ballot that will ask voters to raise various taxes.

It’s unrealistic to think all of them are going to pass. In fact, a more likely scenario might be that residents frustrated by a raft of new tax proposals simply may decide to vote against all of them.

We hope that doesn’t happen. Frankly, though, Winner’s proposal ranks far down the priority list of the initiatives that are expected to be on the ballot.

No one is saying that having a clean community isn’t important. Business executives might be more likely to consider relocating their companies here if they like the appearance of the neighborhoods they see on site visits. Equally if not more importantly, blight reduces the quality of life for people who already are living here.

Winner’s goal is well intentioned, but her strategy for achieving that goal is flawed. We hope the Pueblo City Council will decide not to include her initiative among the items on the November ballot.