Three decades ago, voters in Colorado narrowly passed the country’s most restrictive limits on how much revenue government can spend.

Since then, our investment in education has plummeted — ranking Colorado among the bottom of states in terms of per-pupil funding, while costs for higher education have been loaded onto students and their families.

It’s also been about 30 years since the state gas tax was increased, so it should come as little surprise that the Colorado has a multi-billion dollar backlog of road projects.

This fall, we have an opportunity to begin to repair the damage the state’s antiquated budget formula has done not just to our roads and bridges, but to our K-12 and higher education systems as well. And we can do it without raising taxes.

Proposition CC asks voters to let the state keep all of the revenue it collects for critical needs in transportation, K-12 public schools and higher education.

I am among the thousands of community leaders from across Colorado who believe the answer is a resounding “yes” — and have pledged to use my voice to urge Coloradans to vote yes on Prop CC by Nov. 5.

Before then, voters will no doubt be inundated by negative ads resorting to scare tactics and sensationalism from out-of-state groups that will twist any fact to serve their own interests.

Two important points to know in that regard for Prop CC: It is not a tax hike and it includes yearly accountability for how the money is spent.

Don’t take my word for it. You can read it for yourself in the measure’s straightforward ballot language: “Without raising taxes and to better fund public schools, higher education, and roads, bridges and transit, within a balanced budget, may the state keep and spend all the revenue it annually collects after June 30, 2019, but is not currently allowed to keep and spend under Colorado law, with an annual independent audit to show how the retained revenues are spent?”

And contrary to what you may be hearing, Prop CC is not an attack on the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights. In fact, it does what TABOR requires: It asks voters to let the state keep and spend revenue collected beyond the arbitrary limits. Voters still will be asked to approve future tax increases, so Prop CC hardly undoes TABOR, as opponents allege.

Prop CC simply continues the momentum to invest in public services that has building at the local level for years. A vast majority of local governments in Colorado — 51 of Colorado’s 64 counties, 230 of 274 cities and towns and 178 of 181 school districts — have asked for and received voter approval to keep revenue collected beyond arbitrary limits established more than a generation ago.

TABOR has caused our state budget to shrink relative to the size of our growing economy and thus forced a relative reduction in funding for many program areas — notably in education and transportation.

Prop CC would divide the money voters allow the state to keep equally between transportation, higher education and K-12 schools. In its first year, Prop CC would direct an estimated $103 million to state, county and local transportation projects, $103 million to higher education and $103 million to our public schools for “non-recurring” expenses like buying books or computers or creating incentives to retain and attract quality teachers for our classrooms.

Ultimately, in deciding how to vote on Prop CC, you can ask yourself a simple question: Do I want a small refund, or do I want to invest in Colorado? If you care about the future of this great state like I do, I hope you answered with the latter.

If you’re struggling with that decision, here are just two examples of how re-investing in our roads can pay off:

• Potholes and rough roads damage a vehicle’s tires and suspensions, costing the average Colorado driver $468 in repairs each year.

• Each dollar spent on road improvements results in an average benefit of $5.20 by reducing delays and fuel consumption and improving safety.

There are many more examples I could give, but you get the picture. Prop CC is a common-sense measure that helps Colorado move forward after 30 years of being hamstrung by an antiquated budget policy.

Please join me in voting “yes” on Proposition CC this fall.

Dan DeRose is co-founder and president of DD Marketing, a firm that represents universities, K-12 school districts, corporations, professional athletic organizations, nonprofits and municipalities in revenue generation projects.