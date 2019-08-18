Ah … how I love August.

Training camp time. Lots of room for excitement and anticipation and expectations. Darn right our team(s) can win the championship. It’s August. Everyone still has a shot.

See, I’m religious about my football. In particular, I’m religious about the Denver Broncos. Orange and Blue, baby. Do I not bleed these colors?

And August is such a great time of year for us fanatics. The heat of summer, and our guys are out there in their pads. I eat it up. Training camp updates … love ‘em. Pre-season not real games? Not it in our house. “Put the game on.” What game? It doesn’t matter. Surely there’s one on. It’s football. Let’s watch it.

I’ll give you a prediction … the Broncos are going to surprise some people with a strong season, and we are all going to be glad we went out and got Joe Flacco.

There, I said it.

And how about those ThunderWolves? This is our first year here during football season. We are stoked about catching some good Colorado State University-Pueblo games. Live in Belmont, just a quick walk across the bridge and we’ll be at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl, rooting for the home team.

Coach John Wristen and his team … you can bet they have a RMAC title and playoff run in their future. The home slate begins with a rivalry match-up against Colorado Mines on Sept. 28. We Puebloans will be there in force and I hope to leave without my voice.

Our family kind of already has a connection with the ThunderWolves … or at least my son feels one.

For The Chieftain’s Best of Pueblo Preps event in June, we brought in Phillip Lindsay from the Broncos as our guest speaker. And Phillip … such a nice young man … brought his younger brother, none other than No. 22 for the ThunderWolves, sophomore running back Marcus Lindsay, who is also, by the way, a nice young man. Those Lindsay boys clearly have good parents; that’s all I am saying.

Anyway, my son got to meet Phillip and Marcus. And now Quilan is the biggest Lindsay fan. Phillip with the Broncos, of course. And Marcus of the ThunderWolves, too. We will be among his loudest supporters in the stands. Bet on it.

Quilan … he’s finally found football, and it couldn’t make his dad happier. In fact, he decided it was time to play himself. Now remember, Quilan is autistic, and maybe not as coordinated or quick as the average kid his age. But he’s strong, so that could work for him on the field. And we don’t believe in holding him back, so if he wants to play football, by gosh, we’re gonna help him play football.

Wasn’t necessarily easy getting him onto a team. Doesn’t matter the details. Suffice to say we had to work at it. But that’s OK. It’s for the boy. Anything for the boy. We’re playing in the Pueblo County Bantam League. Vineland Mustangs. Our new favorite team.

We don’t live in the county, so this is a commitment. Good drive there and back. Usually not home until 8. But it’s worth it. Again, anything for the boy.

Of course, jumping onto a football team is a bit different when your child is autistic. And he’s never played football before. Heck, he’s never really played organized sports before. A bit of YMCA soccer. That’s it.

And none of this is easy for our guy. Football is complicated and fast and confusing. Requires processing speed and maybe that’s not among his many strengths.

And when you’ve been taught your whole life to keep your hands to yourself?

Like many autistics, he craves physical connection, a challenge that sometimes leads to touching that others may perceive as inappropriate. He doesn’t ever mean anything by it. It’s one way for him to make solid contact with a world his sensory challenges otherwise make hard to connect with. It makes sense.

But football is all about the physical. “Get in there and push hard, son. Slam into them. Knock them over. It’s good. Really. Trust me.” He’s coming around. It’s starting to click. He’s a smart kid and he tries hard. He gives it his best. And he’s really dedicated to this. He wants this.

So does his dad. Not because I love football. Not because I want to get home at 8 every night after a long day at work and practice after. I want this because the boy is out there with all those other kids, the place he most wants to be. Because he is connecting. Because he feels part of something. Not excluded. Not picked on. Not alone. Part of a team. Part of the group. Hanging with the boys.

They’re good boys, too. At first, they didn’t know how to take this new kid. Blocking drills, and all he does is back up, seems to be afraid to push, to fight back, what’s up with that? But the new kid shows up to every practice. He’s learning. He’s starting to push back.

And the Mustangs are taking him in. Giving him some pointers. Helping him. Showing him how to tackle. How to block.

Coach Craig … a good man who has made my boy welcome … say’s Quilan ”is working hard to become part of the team.” So good to hear. Because that’s all Quilan really wants and he’s working for it.

Now we do know Quilan probably isn’t going to get to actually play. We knew that going in, although my wife and I both teared up a bit when Coach Craig had to confirm. No offense meant or taken, of course. Kids are playing this game to win, and Quilan’s not ready to play. He just isn’t. He could get hurt. Remember, processing speed and all. It’s just facts, hard damn facts.

Or maybe he’s just not ready yet.

Remember, it’s August. Training camp. And hope springs eternal. Everyone still has a shot.

If he keeps showing up every night … if he keeps giving it his all … if he learns how to push with the strength of a bull … if he works hard to be part of the team … if he can keep his focus tight …

I believe. We’ve made remarkable progress in a couple weeks. We’ve got all season to get there. We've got his back. Coach Craig has his back. His teammates, they are starting to have his back.

Another football prediction: It’s going to be be a good, successful, positive season. I can feel it.

And Quilan, he's sure of it.

Go Mustangs.

Lee Bachlet is the publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain.