Gun laws haven't stopped

violence in Chicago

The Aug. 14 editorial mentioned "meaningful gun reform." But that is just another meaningless line. What does it mean? We have background checks, a "red flag law." (Best don't upset your neighbor or your brother-in-law.)

Chicago has the toughest gun control laws in the nation. How is that working? According to the Aug. 12 Chicago Tribune, 1,692 people have been shot and 309 killed this year. That is 55 less than last year. Gee, maybe their gun control laws are working. Kind of. Almost all of the shooters were known to the authorities. Maybe we need to change the standard "innocent until proven guilty" to like the red flag law, guilty until you prove yourself innocent.

James O'Donnell, Pueblo

Winner on the right track

with cleanup initiative

I have to give Lori Winner credit. As a private citizen, she is doing more to clean up Pueblo than some elected officials. Her idea to charge one penny on every eight dollars to clean up trash in Pueblo has a lot of merit, in my opinion.

Look at the past. Pueblo will spend large sums of money to fund studies on different issues without any outcome, or worse, a bad outcome. I remember the Pueblo City Council considered having a company outside of Pueblo pick up residents' trash. Remember the idea to add the charges to your water bill? Have any of the readers taken a pickup load of trash to the city dump lately and paid the outrageous price?

Winner's idea keeps the jobs in Pueblo and gives all the local trash haulers extra business in rotation, while having every resident contribute to the betterment of our beautiful city.

Tom Carpenter, Pueblo