As Pueblo School District 60 resumed classes this week, something was missing. Missing, but not missed.

That would be the conflict that frequently has been evident during contract negotiations with teachers and other school employees. For the first time in recent memory, the district began the new year with bargaining agreements in place for all of its employees.

The contracts will provide 3.29 percent cost-of-living salary adjustments for employees within the different bargaining groups. Contract negotiations also produced a revamped salary schedule for teachers based on education, professional development and seniority.

“We put in a lot of hours this spring and both teams worked very hard to come to a positive outcome on a regular negotiation cycle, which hasn’t happened in a very long time,” Eric DeCesaro, the district’s executive director of human resources, told school board members.

In terms of working out the differences between them, district administrators and teachers have come a long way in a relatively short period of time.

In May of last year, teachers and paraprofessional employees conducted a week-long strike after months of unsuccessful and frustrating contract talks. That was the first teachers strike in Colorado in almost a quarter of a century. And it was the first public-sector workers strike in Pueblo since 1977, when members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1045 Water Works Employees Union went on strike against the Board of Water Works.

Last year’s job action was resolved when the unions representing the teachers and paraprofessionals agreed to two-year contracts that included raises for the affected employees. At the time, district officials tried to strike a conciliatory note.

Barb Clementi, the school board’s president, said: “Today marks the start of a new beginning through which we can work together to benefit all students and move forward with budgeting and bargaining cycles that will allow us to build the truly collaborative partnership we all need and want.”

If this year’s contract negotiations are any indication, it appears Clementi’s words were prophetic. And for the district, reaching accord with its teachers and support staff members couldn’t be happening at a better time.

The school board has placed an initiative on the November ballot, requesting that voters approve a bond issue to cover more than $200 million worth of school construction, maintenance and repairs. In order to win support for that bond issue, the district will need to have employees in its corner, campaigning hard to convince the public that the spending is necessary.

Also, while we’re certain that teachers do their best to put aside any concerns they have about contractual issues while they’re in the classrooms, it’s logical to assume that people who are satisfied with their salaries and benefits are going to be more focused and productive in their jobs.

Therefore, resolving these contract issues before the school year started was good for teachers, support staff employees, administrators and, ultimately, the students they all serve. Let’s hope this will be a model for how the district handles labor issues in the years ahead.