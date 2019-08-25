My heart is racing with excitement, sending blood surging through my soon-to-be-clogged arteries. At the end of this week, I’ll be participating in the Colorado State Fair’s first-ever celebrity slopper-eating contest.

If I qualify as a celebrity, fair officials must be using the term very loosely. Nevertheless, I rank this right up there with serving as a judge at the Chile & Frijoles Festival as one of the greatest honors I’ve had since moving to Pueblo.

Saturday afternoon at the PB&T Bank Pavilion, I’ll be trying to scarf down a slopper faster than any of an assorted cast of characters who will be competing against me. Our contest is actually the undercard to the main event, in which some of the world’s top-ranked professional eaters will cram as many sloppers down their gullets as they can. Even so, I’d regard a victory there as highly as I did my triumphs in the humorous haiku writing contests I used to enter at the Tomato Art Festival in Nashville, Tenn.

So I thought I’d train for the encounter by running my mouth a bit. But who among my opponents should I try to trash talk?

I thought first of Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia, who wouldn’t be able to rule me out of order as he might from the floor of the Senate. Then I remembered Garcia is an ex-Marine, which means it probably wouldn’t be such a great idea to mess with him. Also, Garcia is a paramedic by training, and given the nature of what we’ll be doing, it might be wise to remain on friendly terms with someone who knows how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

My next potential target was state Rep. Daneya Esgar. But it seems ill advised to fire up someone with a “Death Before Hatch” tattoo prior to any sort of competition involving green chile.

So then I considered state Reps. Donald Valdez and Bri Buentello, but they’re both too nice to really go after with some serious smack talk.

Maybe one of the non-elected officials. Those include Mike Cafasso, chief executive officer of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. But I happen to know he’s a hockey player. Like Marines, I believe it’s best to avoid conflict with hockey players.

Tim Mottet, president of Colorado State University-Pueblo, seemed like a possibility. Then I remembered that he could get me banned from the ThunderBowl. With the ThunderWolves football season about to start, I wasn’t willing to take that chance.

That left me with a group of local radio and television personalities. Among them, I decided to go after Dan Beedie, Pueblo bureau chief for KRDO Channel 13. My main reason for picking him was his station has a small office across The Pueblo Chieftain newsroom from where I sit.

When I first approached Beedie about the contest, he was eating what appeared to me to be sunflower seeds. And let me just say this: There’s no way I’m going to lose a slopper-eating contest to someone who eats sunflower seeds.

In my most passive-aggressive manner, I sent Beedie a scathing email. I told him that by the time the competition was over, he would be as green as the chile on the sloppers we’d be eating. I told him that, in the language of TV people, he would be “experiencing technical difficulties.”

I reminded him that we would be expected to finish our sloppers in one sitting. No doggie bags allowed.

I sent that email out more than a week ago. Beedie’s response? Crickets.

Man, why couldn’t KRDO send down anchorwoman Heather Skold or sports guy Rob Namnoum for this? Based on the way they banter back and forth on newscasts, I know they wouldn’t let comments like that go unchallenged.

OK, maybe I don’t want them to send Namnoum. That dude looks like he could eat a whole slopper in one bite, then feature it on the next installment of “Namnoum’s Nuttiest.”

But what about Skold? She looks so skinny that the only way she could finish a slopper would be on a 30-year installment plan.

In any case, I’m ready to take on all comers. This week, I’ll be trying to find my swimming goggles to protect my eyes from flying green chile as I gobble my way to victory.

It’s all scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday. So come check out the show. Many of Pueblo’s movers and shakers will be there. And you can bet that I will be, too.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.