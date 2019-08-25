United States shouldn't interfere

with the affairs of other countries

The United States has a bad habit of interfering in the internal affairs and political processes of other countries. One infamous example is the overthrow of the shah of Iran in 1979. At first, the U.S. was a friend of the shah. But in the last years of his reign, the U.S. and western allies turned on him and supported Ayatollah Khomeini.

In fact, the Kennedys have been accused of helping to finance the revolution. The intervention of the U.S. in Iranian internal politics continues to be one of the sorest spots in our relationship with Iran. Since then, the U.S. has been criticized for interventions all over the world, including nation-building efforts and regime-change tactics in places like Iraq and Afghanistan that have cost our country dearly.

In the past few days, there have been huge protests in the Hong Kong airport over extradition laws. President Donald Trump, despite pressure from some aides, said that these protests have nothing to do with the U.S. and that it's an internal affair. Despite his rational response, pressure on the president isn’t subsiding. Some Americans feel we should interfere in the name of democracy.

Last month, Trump told reporters that “most people want democracy. Unfortunately, some governments don’t want democracy.” In response to the recent riots in Hong Kong, Trump responded: “Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong. I can’t imagine why.”

Thanks Mr. Trump, for not interfering.

Kay DuCaine, Pueblo

Founding fathers intended

for citizens to arm themselves

The founders of this great nation did not trust standing armies. However, they did not write the Second Amendment into the United States Constitution “to strengthen the federal government against rebellion and insurrection.” (The Pueblo Chieftain, Aug. 18) The founders wrote the Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment, enumerating what was guaranteed the individual in spite of a federal government.

The founders may not have conceived AR-15 rifles, Browning automatics, tanks, fighter jets, nuclear bombs or a myriad of other weapons of war and mass destruction. What the founders did conceive and fully understood was human nature and how corrupt that nature can become. The world had witnessed tyranny and unbridled power from the beginning. The founders were embarking on a whole new experiment of giving all power to the individual, based on a rule of law, unlike France, which at the same time was giving power to the rule of the mob.

The populace of these United States has a guaranteed right to self-defense and self-preservation, made possible by the right to keep and bear arms and to protect itself from a despotic government. That’s what “the authors of the Second Amendment had in mind.” El Paso, Texas, is a whole different issue.

Dan Neilson, Pueblo West

Parking garage fees

are a bad idea

Whose idea was it to charge for parking at the new parking garage across from the Pueblo Convention Center? I read that the convention center, parking garage and greenway renovations in that area had multiple funding streams, but I bet the one thing those funds had in common was that they all originally came from some form of taxpayer dollars.

For a while, the parking there was free and the bottom level was full almost every day. Now that they are charging, it is totally empty. I attended an event at Pueblo Memorial Hall recently and was running a bit late and could not quickly find a parking spot, so I parked in the new garage. I was the only car in the entire lot. When I left, still being the only car in the lot, it cost $4 for three plus hours of parking. I understand that they charge $1 an hour, up to a max of $10 a day. There is no signage that says how much it costs to park there.

I attended a convention this weekend and again the lot was totally empty both days. You’re not going to pay off much debt with an empty lot. In Pueblo, when people go Downtown to spend money on dinner, shows and shopping, they expect the local recipients of our hard-earned money to at least provide a place to park.

Carl Ballinger, Pueblo

Support Winner's efforts

to clean up our city

Lori Winner is a “let’s get it done” kind of person who obviously loves our city. I have lived in Pueblo since 1977 and focused my attention on beautifying Pueblo by restoring several of its older homes on both the north and south sides of the city. Walking around these neighborhoods, I was surprised and saddened by the condition of some property owners' backyards and alleys. Trash, abandoned cars, weeds, dried-up tree branches, scrapped building material and who knows what else litter the alleys.

Let’s all get behind Winner by putting her back on the Pueblo City Council and help her clean up our city. Not only will it enhance our properties' value, but make these neighborhoods more appealing for home buyers. Our code enforcement laws aren’t working.

Kermit Clay, Pueblo

Does price fixing explain

our high gas prices?

Anyone who has traveled north knows that as soon as you get past Fountain, gas prices drop dramatically. I gassed up this past week for $2.31 per gallon, 50 cents less than in Pueblo. This is not only in Colorado Springs, but all the way to the Wyoming border. Same gas stations as in Pueblo, but lower prices.

Maybe Mayor Nick Gradisar could invite himself to the morning "coffee clutch" where the price fixing seems to be happening. Puebloans should share in the same low gas prices as are our neighbors to the north.

Ray Mattarocci, Pueblo