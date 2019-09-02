Under the best of circumstances, farming isn’t easy. It requires a lot of hard work, smart planning and more than a little bit of good luck.

Unfortunately, luck has been in short supply this year for farmers all across the United States. As outlined in a GateHouse Media special report last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed that this is the worst planting season on record.

Heavy rainfall, flooding and other calamities prevented almost 20 million acres of crops from being planted around the country. That’s the highest amount of land left fallow since the USDA began releasing reports on the subject in 2007.

Some states in the Midwest and South have been hit the hardest, but Colorado hasn’t been spared. More than 68,000 acres in our state haven't been planted, including more than 38,000 acres of corn and 7,500 acres of sorghum.

While farmers need rain to grow their crops, too much precipitation can be as much of a problem as not enough. Muddy fields can be difficult, if not impossible, to tend.

Thankfully, the federal government recognizes the problem and is taking steps to lessen its impact.

“Agricultural producers across the country are facing significant challenges and tough decisions on their farms and ranches,” Bill Northey, the USDA’s undersecretary for farm production, said in a news release. “We know these are challenging times for farmers and we have worked to improve flexibility of our programs to assist producers prevented from planting.”

Some farmers are eligible to collect on prevented-planting insurance policies, which are designed to cover the fixed costs associated with unworkable fields. But there’s a big difference between covering farmers’ expenses and adequately compensating them for the money they could have gained through bountiful harvests.

In Alamosa County, the worst hit area in Colorado, insured farmers were prevented from planting on five percent of the county’s agricultural land.

Even if you aren’t a farmer and don’t know any farmers personally, this is an issue that affects you directly every time you stop by your neighborhood grocery store to buy produce. Crop shortages can lead to higher prices, particularly for food products that have to be shipped here from long distances.

At a local level, there may not be a whole lot to influence the big picture in the farming industry. We can’t control the weather, which is one of the biggest variables determining how crops are going to fare from year to year.

We know that weather tends to be cyclical, so the wet weather pattern much of the country has experienced should become more moderate eventually. Or so we hope, at least.

In the meantime, one way to help our local growers would be to buy their products whenever it is practical. When you’re doing your shopping, take a look at the vegetables that are available at the local farmers’ markets and food stands.

Our local farmers will be grateful if you do. And we owe them that much.