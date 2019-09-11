Today marks an anniversary of a date that many of us would rather forget. On Sept. 11, 2001, airplanes hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Thousands of innocent lives were lost in the attacks. Our country soon became entangled in a war in Afghanistan that continues to this day. And Americans’ perceptions about safety and security on their home soil were shaken to their core.

We wish that we didn’t have that awful memory swirling around in our collective consciousness. But we do. And we should never let go of that, no matter how painful the memories might be.

It comes back to us when we watch old movies with shots of the New York skyline when the twin towers still were standing. Or when we see internet memes that show the planes crashing into the buildings. Or in small moments during our everyday lives that trigger our reflections on what was, for many of us, the most terrible day in the history of our country that we have personally experienced.

There will be remembrances held throughout the country today, including here in Pueblo. There will be a ceremony beginning at 7:58 a.m. at the World Trade Center Steel Memorial outside the Center for American Values. Then beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Occhiato Student Center, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Maye will talk about his experiences protecting our country in times of war and peace.

We cannot forget the sacrifices of those who lost their lives that day, nor the pain felt by their friends, family members and all those who were wounded or traumatized by the attacks. Nor can we forget the bravery of the first responders who rendered assistance to the victims. Nor the people, across the country and around the world, who risk their safety every day in efforts to prevent such attacks from happening again.

As horrific as 9/11 was, we take heart in the way our country responded in its aftermath. The tragedy brought our country together in a way few other events ever have. For a while at least, people put their political and personal differences aside and just focused on comforting and helping their fellow Americans.

It seems like we’re more than 18 years removed from the spirit that swept the country during that time. We now live in a politically polarized climate in which holding civil discussions about our differences are challenging, if not impossible. Some of us seem to have forgotten that, at our core, we are all Americans and it’s the diversity of our backgrounds and beliefs that make us a great country.

It would be wonderful if we could recapture some of that patriotic spirit — true patriotism, which doesn’t require the demonization of fellow Americans who disagree with us — without having to live through another traumatic experience to unite us again.

Our enemies hate us because of the very freedoms and values that America embodies. On this day and all others, we should hold those freedoms and values dear.