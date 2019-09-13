If you need a job or just a little extra spending money around the holidays, Radial may have an opportunity for you.

The Pennsylvania-based company, which provides support services for online retailers, is planning to hire 1,080 temporary workers in the Pueblo area.

Mark Allen, the company’s director of customer service operations, said the extra help is needed to handle the influx of extra orders expected to occur during the Christmas shopping season. The new hires will work at Radial’s Pueblo office, which is located at 5 William White Blvd. in the Airport Industrial Park.

“They would be handling phone calls, chats, emails, social media and several other contact channels that come into us that we support in order to help those customers get what they want out of the peak season,” Allen said.

Any time an employer is planning to add more than 1,000 jobs in a community of our size, it’s noteworthy. Granted, these are only temporary jobs. Working for Radial for a few months isn’t a long-term solution for someone seeking full-time employment.

Still, a paycheck is a paycheck. For someone without another source of income, a temporary job can provide some much-needed financial breathing room for a while. And for someone who’s already got a job but would like a little extra spending money, this might be a good fit.

The seasonal workers will receive comprehensive on-the-job training, including classroom and online instruction as well as mentoring. Allen said temporary workers can talk to their supervisors about potential full-time employment with the company after the holiday season is over. The company would like to eventually hire as many of the seasonal workers as possible to permanent positions, he said.

And even those who don’t land permanent jobs with Radial can gain valuable experience that could help them find full-time customer service jobs at other companies.

Plus, Allen said the Pueblo location offers some site-specific perks, such as a referral bonus program, awards and recognition programs, employee events like cookouts and pot luck dinners, and peak season raffles and giveaways.

“It’s a family-like atmosphere here,” Allen said. “There’s flexible schedules and we pretty much offer something for everybody. So whether somebody is just looking to earn money for the holidays or whether they want to get a foothold into our company, this is a great opportunity to do this.”

All the usual caveats about job seeking apply here. Not everyone is well suited to handling customer service work. Some people may not mesh well with Radial’s corporate culture. And the hours and wages might not be satisfactory to all potential applicants.

Having said that, Radial’s plans seem like they’re worth exploring for people who might be in the market for that type of work. More information is available at https://bit.ly/2kFtAPN.

If working for Radial helps some local residents have a happier holiday season, then we’re all for that.