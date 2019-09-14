I am writing in response to an opinion piece written by my friend, Emily Price, last month in The Pueblo Chieftain. I’m sure we would all agree with Emily’s position that elected officials have the responsibility to be good stewards of public monies, and, as in most situations, there are at least two sides to every issue.

Since Emily spoke of the county officials, that will be my focus. However, from the perspective of someone fortunate to serve on a few nonprofit boards, I know that there are many dynamics that guide why the officials of our county (and city and even private donors) have chosen to help fund area charitable and nonprofit agencies for the betterment of our community as a whole.

Items like paved roads and public safety are certainly important elements in a community, but quality of life is also highly important and crucial for a happy society.

I can’t speak for all nonprofits, but as a longtime member, volunteer, current member and former treasurer of the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center’s board of trustees, I can assure Emily and others that the county (and the city and, I believe, private donors) do not frivolously give away monies.

In the vast majority of cases, it has been shown over and over that community services can be delivered much more inexpensively by a nonprofit organization than if a governmental agency were to supply these. Our county commissioners know this and have strict rules of compliance and reporting to which all nonprofits must adhere.

According to Arts & Economic Prosperity 5, the nonprofit arts and culture industry is an economic driver in communities — a growth industry that supports jobs, generates government revenue and is the cornerstone of tourism. Additionally, a nonprofit such as the arts center, with about $1.1 million in compensation expenses for its own employees, supports about 10 jobs outside the museum.

In the case of monies allocated to the arts center and Buell Children’s Museum, it has been shown that for every dollar of public money taken in, $10 is generated back into the community. That, by anyone’s measure, is an astounding return on investment. This was shown in a study by Dr. Michael Wakefield and the Healy fellows at the Hasan School of Business at Colorado State University-Pueblo, which was completed this year.

It is also beneficial for the future of our community’s youth. Americans for the Arts recently compiled reports showing that students of low socioeconomic status with a high participation in the arts have a dropout rate of 4 percent, compared to 22 percent for those with a limited arts participation.

I feel if a nonprofit isn’t a good steward of monies, it will not survive. And if Pueblo didn’t have these organizations helping make Pueblo a wonderful place to live, who would willingly choose to move to Pueblo?

Sandra Stutters is a 60-year resident of Pueblo and a retired educator.