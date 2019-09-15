Boycott Loaf 'N Jug

over high gas prices

A recent article in The Pueblo Chieftain discussing how “experts” explain the disparity of gasoline prices, 20 to 40 cents per gallon, between Pueblo and nearby communities was mostly BS. Why is it that not long ago Pueblo's prices were the same as Colorado Springs? What changed?

In a recent town hall, Mayor Nick Gradisar said that Loaf 'N Jug sets prices here and other businesses follow its lead. In other words, Loaf 'N Jug decides to make a huge profit on gas sales in Pueblo and the others do the same. The mayor was quoted as saying: “Obviously it's a free market. The city can make inquiries, but I think pressure has to come from consumers. They'll (Loaf 'N Jug) respond to the market and if all of a sudden nobody is buying their gas, that would have an effect and end up on their bottom line.”

Here is my suggestion: Buy gas from any other seller than Loaf 'N Jug. Don't buy Loaf 'N Jug snacks, cigarettes or anything else. If you are going to be traveling out of town, fill your tank in those towns that charge less.

If you are being price gouged, you have to fight back. Travelers passing through know what gas prices are from looking at their smart phones. They won't be stopping in Pueblo to gas up, then possibly go to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo and maybe spend more money. And Pueblo won't get their sales taxes.

Jerry Miller, Pueblo

Lower class are allowed

to live 'below the law'

We think about those that live above the law — the famous, uber-wealthy and politically connected, but now there is an even larger group of people who have immunity from prosecution. This new group is composed of those living below the law, and consist of the ultra-poor, the homeless, the drug zombies and the aggressive panhandlers.

Within Pueblo, the homeless, the derelicts, the drug addicts and the mentally ill are filling our public and private areas without lawful oversight. They violate laws and city ordinances regulating panhandling and loitering, littering, constructing temporary habitations, water pollution, public urination and defecation, trespassing, theft, harassment, illegal drug use, public endangerment from contaminated discarded needles, and the list goes on. Law enforcement and the legal system has turned a blind eye to the entire group, allowing the perpetrators to live below the law.

I've heard the excuses for turning a blind eye to this group: They don't always carry identification, they can't pay their fines, they don't show up for court, and the jails are overcrowded. As a result, the ease of law enforcement and remuneration are the reasons that only one group is being held to the law — the middle class. This is blatant economic and unlawful discrimination against citizens within the middle class.

It is sorrowful times now that Lady Justice has removed her blindfold, weighted her scales to favor the lower and upper classes, and has her sword pointed at the hearts of the middle class.

Troy Sammons, Pueblo West

Tell us what you think

about local ballot issues

Do you have an opinion about a local ballot initiative, but are too shy or unsure of your skills to write a letter to the editor? The League of Women Voters wants to hear from you. We are compiling our ballot issues brochure,and would like to receive good arguments both for and against all of the local initiatives.

Our brochure, published with every election, explains each initiative in plain English and lists arguments for and against each. It’s a brochure, not a book, so no lengthy tomes, please. Just a couple of sentences about why you believe a measure should or shouldn’t be passed.

Send your best point within a week to lwvpueblo@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit for brevity and preciseness, but promise to keep the core ideas. Messages with the same core ideas will be consolidated.

Ruth Nerenberg, Pueblo

Pueblo West leaders

keep pushing sales taxes

Citizens have defeated Pueblo West Metro’s request to levy sales taxes on ourselves repeatedly.

Metro district officials have failed time and again to persuade us we need the tax for roads maintenance. Now, they tell us we need it for emergency services and a new fire station on the southwest side.

I commend them for their change in tactics. If they can’t get a dedicated revenue stream for one thing, ask to get one approved for another. After all, an increase in tax revenue is the goal. Who cares which part of the budget it’s dedicated for? Existing revenue can just be redirected as needed.

It’s also a brilliant move, attempting to appeal to what appears to be thought of as an issue near and dear to the hearts of the retired. After all, don’t all senior citizens want to live nearer to emergency services just in case? Surely, they will vote to saddle themselves with a sales tax for such a just cause.

They think that their never-ending ballot initiatives eventually will wear us down. However, a tax is a tax is a tax, no matter what the revenue is dedicated for.

A recent letter writer was right. If a better fire station is needed in that area, rehab the existing station on Avenida del Oro, two miles from the proposed new site. If funds are needed for it, ask for a bond issue that can be retired at some point, not a tax in perpetuity.

James Richardson, Pueblo West