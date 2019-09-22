The Institute of Cannabis Research at Colorado State University-Pueblo is as relevant today as ever. I have had the pleasure of serving as the director of the ICR for a little more than a year and in that time, the ICR has received countless inquiries — some from close to home and others from around the globe. In most cases, they are from people seeking answers to questions related to cannabis.

Some are medical questions, some are policy questions and others are agricultural questions. Sometimes we have answers that we can provide or connections with those that might have answers that we can facilitate, but frequently we have to concede that we do not yet have substantiated information to provide the inquirers.

This leads me to believe that the ICR, the various research pursuits supported by the ICR, the conference that the ICR and CSU-Pueblo campus hosts each year, and the journal that the ICR launched are just as relevant and important now as when the ICR was created in 2016.

“Cannabis” is a term that generally garners a strong response. Legalization of medical and recreational cannabis in Colorado and other states and territories continues to be contentious. No matter which side of the discussion you put yourself, it’s important that everyone recognizes the need for answers. It is essential for researchers to study the potential medical applications of derivatives from cannabis, the social implications of legalized cannabis, best policy practices surrounding cannabis, and so much more.

This is at the heart of what the ICR should be and is — an organization housed at an academic institution of higher education engaged in and supporting unbiased, quality research.

Beyond just seeking answers, academic research engages the student. The next generation of critical thinkers is being developed at CSU-Pueblo by students collaborating alongside faculty researchers in the pursuit of knowledge, while engaging in original research. The ratio of students to faculty working on ICR supported projects is greater than 2-to-1. These students will leave the university and go on to be engineers, economists, educators and scientists. Perhaps these graduates will continue to research and engage in topics related to cannabis, or they will put their skills to use addressing other questions in the world that need answers.

The bottom line is these are the type of graduates who will be well prepared to answer questions needing researched, thoughtful, unbiased conclusions. In the three-plus years of the existence of the ICR, there certainly have been changes in a variety of aspects of the institute. It is natural for any new organization to evolve as it learns what works well and what can be improved upon.

Examples of this evolution include the creation of the ICR community liaison board that provides valuable input to the ICR from a variety of voices, from local stakeholders as well as the more recently constituted ICR scientific research advisory board that is providing an array of input, including recommendations on research priorities. Perhaps the largest change to date is about to come to fruition.

This past spring, the state Legislature passed a bill that will result in some key changes to the ICR. For example House Bill 19-1311 created the first governing board for the ICR and will shift the research focus from CSU-Pueblo to a statewide competition for research support. Understanding the full impact of these changes are yet to be realized, there is some trepidation with uncertainties that can come with change. However, it is clear that these changes will raise the profile of the ICR and expand the capacity to fuel research results.

Changes are inevitable and they are certainly coming to the ICR, but what is unlikely to change any time soon is the need and desire for answers. This is true in so many areas, be it the environment, social justice, or the economy, and it is certainly true for cannabis.

Even though the ICR may not yet have all the answers to all the questions, it’s gratifying to know that, just as it has since its inception, the institute will continue to support the pursuits of faculty and students to engage in the research endeavors to generate new knowledge and answers. I am confident the ICR will continue to support the unbiased research necessary to answer more cannabis-related questions going forward and continue to support the researchers who carry out its work.

Chad Kinney, Ph.D., is the director of the Institute of Cannabis Research and a professor of chemistry at Colorado State University-Pueblo.