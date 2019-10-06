Slowly but surely, federal law seems to be catching up to political reality with regard to how marijuana-related businesses are treated.

A few days ago, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the so-called SAFE Banking Act, which would allow banks and other financial institutions to do business with marijuana companies operating in the 33 states that have legalized the drug for either medical or recreational use.

Although there was significant opposition, the House approved the bill with solid bipartisan support. The proposed legislation now moves to the U.S. Senate, where Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado is one of the measure’s lead sponsors.

If the bill is approved by the Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump, then banks would have the federal government’s blessing to grant loans, lines of credit and other financial services to marijuana businesses. Customers purchasing marijuana products also would have the option of using credit cards to make their purchases as opposed to paying only with cash.

There are a lot of reasons why such a move makes sense. For one, relegating marijuana businesses to cash-only status makes them and their customers more attractive targets for thieves. U.S. Rep. Denny Heck told his House colleagues the story of Travis Mason, a 24-year-old Marine who was shot to death during a marijuana dispensary robbery in suburban Denver in 2016.

Also, allowing electronic money transfers would create stronger paper trails that could cut down on cases of embezzlement, tax evasion and money laundering.

Perhaps what isn’t well known is that some banks already have chosen to work with marijuana businesses on a somewhat secretive basis. These banks are relying on regulatory guidelines provided by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes and Enforcement Network.

However, operating under that guidance isn’t without some risks. Banks aren’t shielded from criminal liability. And if the guidance were to be rescinded, those banks could be subject to fines.

If all that sounds needlessly confusing, it is. Federal marijuana laws have been in limbo the last several years. Then-President Barack Obama’s administration signaled that enforcing federal marijuana laws in states that have legalized the drug wasn’t a priority. President Trump’s administration has taken a position that’s somewhat more murky.

From a common sense perspective, it seems like the federal government should take a stance that isn’t ambivalent. Either marijuana is prohibited under federal law and won’t be tolerated. Or it isn’t prohibited and it will be tolerated.

From a political standpoint, enforcing the former position would be tough to do. The public’s acceptance of marijuana seems to be growing. And taking away marijuana tax revenues states and their cities have come to depend upon would cause significant financial hardships.

In other words, it seems unlikely that there’s enough political will within Congress to try to un-ring the proverbial bell and crack down on marijuana. Legislators seem more likely to move in the opposite direction, removing the federal prohibition and allowing states to determine what’s in their own best interests on a case-by-case basis.

Until that day comes, though, easing the federal banking restrictions on marijuana businesses seems like a practical step forward.