Reflecting back on

an unusual legal career

I just terminated my license to practice law in the state of Colorado. I was first licensed to practice law at the age of 23 in the state of Iowa. I started as a prosecutor, then became an assistant attorney general. In succession, I then became lawyer/lobbyist for Better Homes and Garden, five TV stations, the second-largest mortgage banker in the U.S. and the eight major railroads that operated in Iowa.

I drafted and passed many laws at the state level and one at the federal level. My trial specialty was multi-million dollar state tax cases. In my last case for the railroads, I brought in a $20 million judgment against the state. My wife died soon after and I just walked away.

Somehow, I ended up in Pueblo. I never had practiced the type of law I practiced in Pueblo and, according to the experts, I did everything wrong. I paid my paralegal more than the legal services paid its attorneys and rented a second office for a nursery.

Half of my practice was pro bono and I just charged clients what I felt their case was worth and what they could afford. In doing this, I earned more than what the bar association said the average attorney made in Colorado. A pretty good career for a kid from the inner city of Chicago, who could play football well enough to go to college.

Richard Barr, Pueblo

Trump's impeachment is

both likely and necessary

It is obvious to all but the most partisan and tribal among us that President Donald Trump has violated the public trust by trying to enlist the aid of a foreign government to help him in the 2020 election. Because of that act, which his own records confirm, he likely will be impeached. The editorial board of The New York Times summed up the nature of an impeachment:

“The decision to impeach a president is inherently political, in the sense — the noble sense — that it must be made in the public interest. But it should never be political in the narrow sense of being dictated by the latest poll or the next election. This is a moment for political courage. Americans deserve a government devoted to addressing their real problems. But to get that, they need a government balanced as the founders intended, with free and fair elections and a president checked by Congress from the selfish exercise of extraordinary power. Trump has disparaged and degraded the institutions of American governance, and it is now time for them, in historic rebuke, to demonstrate the majesty of representative democracy.”

It bears repeating that an impeachment is political in the sense of being in the interest of the people; not to overturn an election or change the direction of the government, not to appeal to mass opinion, but to maintain the institutions of our government from those who threaten it.

Richard MacIndoe, Pueblo

Paying tribute to Kevin McCarthy,

a leader and public servant

Recently, Pueblo not only lost a good friend, but a native son whose dedication to our community is the legacy that he leaves. Yes, Kevin McCarthy’s name is synonymous with the funeral industry and those of us who had the honor to work with Kevin learned from his years of experience. He touched many lives and always with compassion and empathy.

As a testament to his many years of service on the Pueblo Water Board, the $2.4 million hydroelectric plant will be dedicated as the Kevin F. McCarthy Hydroelectric Plant. An honor well deserved. Knowing Kevin, he would be humbled. He worked with numerous organizations, always with one goal to improve Pueblo through community service.

In 2013, McCarthy became the executive director of the Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery. His knowledge and experience quickly turned around what then was a struggling business. He literally saved our beloved Roselawn Cemetery.

As I worked side-by-side with Kevin, I came to know him as a gentleman. “A gentleman is a man who is clean inside and out; who neither looks up to the rich or down to the poor; who can lose without squealing and who can win without bragging; who is considerate of women, children and old people; who is too brave to lie, too generous to cheat and who takes his share of the world and lets others have theirs.” God has you in His keeping. We have you in our hearts. And your legacy lives on, my friend.

Lucille Corsentino, Pueblo

Republicans must recognize

the damage Trump is doing

Even before the impeachment inquiry grabbed the president’s complete attention, President Donald Trump’s foreign policy weaknesses were adding up. As a country, we are backsliding in our diplomatic dealings pertaining to Iran, Afghanistan, North Korea, Turkey, Iraq, China and Russia.

Those last two countries, China and Russia, are particularly happy with a distracted president Trump.

“For Russia, things could not be working out better.” So says Simon Watkins, writing for oilprice.com., in analyzing the world petroleum marketplace. Currently, Russia and China are developing long-term oil and gas production in Iraq. And it seems quite a shame that we fought there twice, paying a hefty price in the numbers of dead and shattered, while two existential threats cash in.

Every day, it seems our country is faltering on the world stage because we have a chronically distracted president who is not up to the task.

Will we make the same mistake in the 2020 election? Will we continue to be over-matched and weakened? It is truly in the hands of those Americans who identify as Republicans. Among them, somehow, Trump has an 91 percent approval rating.

Ray Davis, Colorado City