One of the highlights of my week is volunteering as a firefighter at the Aurora Fire Department. There are many things I enjoy about putting on the uniform, including the camaraderie of bonding with my fellow firefighters and the excitement of the job, but above all I enjoy being of service to my local community.

As an immigrant to this country who has been the recipient of the incredible compassion of its people, I want to give back any way I can.

I am not alone. There are millions of immigrants like me who are incredibly grateful to be living here. Like many before me, my family and I came to this country seeking opportunity and a better life.

Fear and uncertainty marked much of my childhood. This is typical of growing up in the border city of Ciudad Juarez in Mexico, where gangs, criminals and organized crime fight for territory. Eventually, my family and I decided to move to the U.S. despite lacking the proper paperwork and not knowing the language and not having jobs waiting for us when we arrived.

Fortunately, my family was able to start a new life in Colorado.

Today, I am happily married, the father of two and gainfully employed — in addition to being a volunteer firefighter 40 hours a month.

Most importantly, I now am living in this country legally and no longer fear being deported. I was able to become right with the law because my wife is a U.S. citizen.

But my story to obtain legal status is the exception.

For many immigrants, what distinguishes their old world and their new one is that instead of fearing for one’s safety, deportation is the constant worry. This includes young adults, known as Dreamers, who were brought here at an early age and who may barely remember any other language and have few memories of the countries they left behind.

In 2012, a policy change by the president allowed some Dreamers the ability to work and receive temporary protection from deportation proceedings. I was among the recipients.

Two years ago, these protections were undone by a new executive order. Since then, the disagreement has spilled over to the courts, where its constitutionality is being litigated. But as disappointed as I was to learn that these protections were going to end, I agree that Congress — and not the White House — must come up with a permanent solution to address this situation.

Over the last two years, there have been multiple occasions where it appeared one was within reach — including a bipartisan Senate bill last year that was only six votes shy from passing. The bill would’ve paired $25 billion for border security over 10 years with a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers over 10 to 12 years.

Unfortunately, each of the deals eventually fell apart. Now, after nearly two years, we find ourselves back at square one.

There is broad bipartisan support for a legislative solution that would provide Dreamers with the certainty to plan their lives. A recent poll, released by FWD.us, found that 77 percent of Americans support a legislative solution that would make Dreamers eligible for citizenship if they met certain criteria

This is nothing new. Other polls consistently have shown that the American people support a permanent legislative solution that would provide Dreamers with the certainty needed to plan their lives. It’s an opportunity our leaders in Washington, D.C., should seize.

It’s tough to remain optimistic when our elected officials won’t reach an agreement even where there is broad bipartisan support in the country, but I remain hopeful.

I am convinced that our country’s greatest days are before us, not behind us. Our country’s history is full of moments when we defied the odds and worked together for a common cause.

My prayer is that we will come together once again to seek common ground and remember that immigration contributes to our country’s shared success, prosperity and commitment to service.

Armando Ontiveros-Flores is a volunteer firefighter with the Aurora Fire Department and is a former Dreamer living in Aurora.