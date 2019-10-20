“Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?”

That iconic quote from the iconic 1980s movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” flashed through my mind as I was debating whether or not to attend the Pueblo Exotic Reptile and Pet Show.

The show was held last month at the Pueblo Convention Center. And I’m slow getting around to writing about the experience because I’ve been tied up with work related to our newspaper’s political endorsements the last couple of weeks.

I must admit that I had my doubts about this one. Like Indiana Jones, the almost fearless adventurer/archeologist from the movie, I’m not particularly fond of animals that slither. Or, more particularly, animals that slither and bite.

My discomfort with snakes was reinforced a few weeks back when my granddaughter and I went on an excursion to see the tarantulas mating south of La Junta ... and ran across a rattlesnake in the process.

Nor was I reassured when I saw on the show’s website that there was a special heading called “venomous rules” for all those reptile vendors out there who think no home is complete without a gently used cobra. Those “venomous rules,” which you can read for yourself at herpshow.net, include a prohibition on transporting venomous snakes out of the show arena in deli cups without tape.

Like I said, very reassuring.

But GateHouse Media, which owns The Pueblo Chieftain, has a pretty decent health care plan, so I figured I would give it a go.

And true to its billing, there were a lot of snakes there. But that’s not all. There also were an assortment of other reptiles and amphibians, ranging in appearance from cute to “oh, dear Lord, who let that thing in here?”

Fitting into the former category was Lucky, a chameleon who was chowing down on some grubs when I happened to wander by the Colorado Chameleon booth. Billy Bahr, Colorado Chameleon’s owner, said Lucky is part of a species that is native to Madagascar, but he was born and raised in the Centennial State. Barlow said that’s a helpful trait, because native-born chameleons are better adjusted to the altitude here.

As a relative newcomer to the state, I can relate to that. In any case, Lucky seemed quite comfortable at the show, even with lots of noise and people coming and going. He wasn’t trying to blend in with his surroundings, which Bahr said is kind of a myth about chameleons, anyway.

Bahr said chameleons do change colors, for instance, becoming brighter to attract a mate or intimidate a rival or getting darker when basking in the warm sun.

“They wear their emotions on their sleeves,” Bahr said.

Bahr said chameleons of Lucky’s breed tend to grow to about 16-20 inches with prehensile tails like monkeys that allow them to hold onto tree branches or, in more urban settings, the arm of whomever happens to be handling them.

Bahr said he’s been selling chameleons through shows like the one in Pueblo, although he’s planning to open a store in Colorado Springs.

“They remind me of little dinosaurs,” he said. “What kid hasn’t been fascinated with dinosaurs and 'Jurassic Park' at some point?”

Bahr, who also works in a call center, said the chameleons have another endearing trait: “They don’t ever talk back to me, like my other customers.”

Although I found Lucky charming in the sense that he seemed unlikely to take a chunk out of me, I did browse past the other booths, which had snakes of all colors and sizes. Some vendors even had large pythons out of their cages and wrapped around their necks, which is not something I’m going to add to my bucket list any time soon. Unless I’m planning to kick the bucket in the immediate future.

I also got a kick out of the different booths selling reptile-related accessories and souvenirs. One booth was selling frozen rats and mice for feeding purposes. I didn’t ask if the rodents needed time in the microwave before serving.

There were places where you could buy “I brake for snakes” bumper stickers or coffee cups that said “certified snake whisperer” and “snake dad.”

Then there was the booth selling scented sprays. It took me a minute to figure out that the sprays could be useful to help mask reptilian smells in a household.

In a move that I feel certain prolonged my marriage, I left the show empty handed.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain’s opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it’s like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.