We live in a world where crime is a daily reality. Even so, the news about Maria Cuevas-Garcia’s murder was particularly shocking.

The 58-year-old woman’s remains were discovered recently inside a suitcase found in a dumpster behind a South Side car wash. The case captured the public’s attention, particularly after security camera footage was released, showing a man pitching the suitcase into the dumpster.

It’s not surprising that the discovery of the body drew so much attention. It’s human nature to be curious about the details of gruesome crimes — how and why they happened, who were the victims, whether the suspects remain on the loose, etc.

However, that curiosity sometimes leads people to spread information — accurate or otherwise — that can have serious consequences. That’s particularly true now that social media makes it so easy to get messages out to large numbers of people in real time.

As a news organization, we’re extremely sensitive to the public’s right to know. It’s in our interest, and in the interest of our readers, to make as much information available as quickly as possible. However, there are situations in which we need to make exceptions to that rule.

First, there’s the issue of prematurely identifying victims. As a matter of courtesy, most reputable news organizations don’t identify victims publicly until police have had the opportunity to notify next of kin. The reason for this is self evident. If you had lost a loved one due to a crime or horrible accident, you’d probably prefer to hear about it before that news is broadcast to the rest of the world.

There also are situations in which releasing details prematurely might interfere with police investigative work. For example, when interviewing a suspect, investigators may get confirmation of details about a crime that only the person who committed that crime would know. Obtaining that information can be extremely useful if a case goes to trial. If those details are released to the public before suspects have been interviewed, then it could weaken the evidence against the guilty party.

That’s one reason why police don’t always share everything they know, as soon as they know it. Responsible media outlets understand that and don’t press for details that could hinder an investigation.

There’s also the potential that releasing some information could prejudice jury members who might be asked to try a case. Whether or not the media should publish or broadcast that type of information is a somewhat gray area, since a defense lawyer could argue that almost anything could be prejudicial. Nevertheless, that’s a factor news media should take into consideration.

Finally, there’s the problem of spreading unsubstantiated rumors about a case. We’ve all run across people on social media who want to appear to be “in the know” by talking about the latest thing they’ve heard about a situation, without confirming that it’s true. This may or may not interfere with police efforts to bring a case to a successful conclusion, but it certainly isn’t helpful in a general sense.

Ours is a world in which information — good, bad and indifferent — flows constantly through many different channels. We just need to remember that what we hear first doesn’t always represent a clear and accurate picture of what’s happening.