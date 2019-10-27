The Pueblo City-County Library District and its 12 library locations serve as a beacon of hope for the citizens of Pueblo County. There is no other institution that exemplifies “community” more than the library. Where else can people go to access knowledge, entertainment, the world wide web and an eclectic array of programs and workshops for people of all ages and backgrounds, free of charge?

We are indeed fortunate to live in a community that can boast having the Best Library in America, the Library of the Year and the National Medal Library Service Award, accolades all received in 2018 alone. In order to maintain this standard of excellence and access for all to enjoy, the citizens of Pueblo County should vote "yes" on 6B, the library’s ballot issue that simply will continue a mill levy that has been in existence for the past 20 years, which certainly a big part of why we enjoy the best library in the country!

The best news about voting "yes" on 6B is that you won’t see an increase in your taxes from this initiative, but you will see the outstanding services that the library has provided for years to come. The continuation of this mill levy means more books, access to technology, quality programs and facilities that are well-maintained. Did I mention more books?

While I am an old-school book lover, today’s libraries, and our library in particular, serve as cultural community centers of knowledge that expand well beyond books. Library computers and digital services are used an incredible 3,500 times a day by young and old alike, some of whom may not have the means to afford a home computer.

In addition to the books and technology, approximately 900 people engage in library-sponsored cultural and education programs each day. To provide another example of how our library goes beyond the books, when Pueblo School District 60 announced its move to a four-day school week, the library mobilized its resources along with other community partners to offer a safe haven of sorts for students who may not have a place to go on Fridays by providing an array of education offerings that included snacks and food. This is just one illustration of how our library district leadership and staff has gone above and beyond to serve fill the needs of the community far beyond the traditional role of a library.

My father, Bob Rawlings, saw the immense treasure of our library district and was passionate about helping his community and loyal subscribers of The Pueblo Chieftain become more educated and more self sufficient. He believed in the power of literacy and how it could help people change their lives for the better. It is for this reason that he gave a significant personal contribution to the construction of the main branch which bears his name several years ago.

I know he would be immensely proud to see just how big of a treasure our library has turned out to be.

A beacon of hope. A treasure. A shining light in our community. These are all very deserving descriptions of the gem we know as the Pueblo City-County Library District. For no increase in taxes, Pueblo County residents will continue to be enriched and educated for generations to come. Please vote "yes" on 6B.

Jane Rawlings is the president of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation. She is the former publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain.

