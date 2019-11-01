Why is humankind so driven to create, leave marks or make art? This certainly is a question without any easy answer.

Recently, a group from the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center toured central France west of Bordeaux to explore such a question. This region is noteworthy for prehistoric art

discovered in caves like Lascaux. There are more than 140 known prehistoric sites in this region.

One of the sites visited by the group was Rouffignac Cave. Rough dating places the work between 15,000–8,000 BC. This site has restricted access. No photographs are allowed inside. It can be visited only by permission and with a registered guide.

What motivated prehistoric people to create such mesmerizing images of mammoths, bison, horses, ibex, rhinoceros, bears, human forms and numerous mysterious symbols? What drove them deep into these dark and damp places with little more than animal skin clothing, primitive lamps fueled by animal fat with conifer wicks, creating at best a flickering light?

In the Rouffignac Cave, they used pieces of manganese dioxide to make outlines on the walls and ceiling. Here, 254 individual drawings have been recorded.

On some, they used animal bone and other simple tools to incise lines. These were accomplished and practiced artists by the quality of what they produced. Seeing these drawings generated a great many questions and moments of pure awe.

While these artists were developing their artistic skills, who was making their clothes, protecting them and gathering their food? How did they develop their tools? Why was this activity so prized to allow such talent to develop within a group? Were such drawings done by one generation, or by different groups at different times?

Rouffignac was selected by our group because it is where visitors can see on site original prehistoric art in a responsible manner. The more famous Lascaux caves, discovered in 1940, were closed in the 1960s when mold began to cover the drawings and paintings.

We were met at the Rouffignac Cave by a guide. We received explicit instructions not to touch anything nor take photographs.

An electric train takes you into the cave more than a kilometer. Inside is total darkness with illumination provided by the guide for certain stops along the way. In one area, visitors are allowed to get off the train. Controlling the amount of lighting and regulating the number of visitors adds to the cave’s conservation as such things are sensitive to long exposures to light and human.

The owners, along with government officials, have been very careful about natural air circulation and monitoring conditions, allowing no more than 500 visitors a day. Such efforts allow this cave to remain open to visitors.

More than once, our guide stopped the train and turned off the lights so we could experience the darkness, which left one with a sense of disorientation and timelessness.

Throughout the cave are numerous bear claw marks as this cave provided the perfect shelter. After hibernating, these bears needed to sharpen their claws. The thought made me shudder, thinking yet of another challenge our prehistoric artists had to face. Unfortunately, there also are many markings by contemporary visitors, even over some of the prehistoric drawings. Specialists have been working for years to remove such graffiti.

Jim Richerson is the chief executive officer of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center. You can email him at jim@sdc-arts.org.