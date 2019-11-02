This was the headline a couple weeks ago: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied Tri-State Generation and Transmission's application for regulation. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission remains its primary regulator in Colorado.

This was not good news for Tri-State, which sells electric power in four Western states, including Colorado. Tri-State's customers include Pueblo West-based San Isabel Electric. Tri-Sate has clung to dinosaur investments such as coal-fired power plants and, as a result, it’s been flipping the profit model by selling a commodity product for a premium price.

For example: Tri-State sells wholesale power at 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour. Competitors on the Western Interconnect, the wholesale power market west of Kansas to California, sell power for an average 4 cents per kwh.

Yet this hardly mattered because Tri-State pressured its member co-ops to sign exclusive power contracts that ensured its dominance until 2050. Local power generation also was limited to just 5 percent of a co-op’s total sales.

Some co-ops, especially those that wanted more renewable power generation, became restive and, as of now, one has left and Delta-Montrose Electric Co-op has an agreement to go.

Other defections may occur as the PUC evaluates requests for withdrawal on their economic merits.

Tri-State, which came into being in the 1940s to generate and sell low-cost electricity to its member electric co-ops, employs 1,500 people and covers territory over 200,000 square miles. Through its 43-member co-ops, electricity goes out to 1.3 million customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. As a nonprofit, it’s governed by an elected board of directors. Each co-op has one vote.

Tri-State chief executive Duane Highley has only been on the job for eight months. His last job was running the 18- member Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp, where for more than seven years he maintained its generation mix of gas, coal and hydro energy. What he faces at is formidable: Tri-State’s balance sheet shows $3.4 billion in debt atop just $3.8 billion in assets.

Using what might be called voodoo accounting, Tri-State assigns a value of $1.8 billion to its coal-power generation assets. Most energy investors value a coal portfolio differently.

Tri-State’s 5,665 miles of transmission lines have real value, but once you add back an underfunded pension plan for employees and massive reclamation costs, Tri-State may be worth just $1 billion.

Propping up Tri-State are its ironclad contracts with member co- ops, which collectively maintain high double AA ratings.

Meanwhile, Tri-State has begun to trumpet a new responsible energy plan as it tries to pivot away from perceptions that it remains wedded to coal. In Tri-State’s annual report for 2018, auditors say its major risk as an ongoing business is whether member co-ops will refuse to ratify another rate increase. At some point, this could lead to widespread mutiny of co-ops.

Past history tells that overnight rebellion is a possibility. In 1986, Colorado Ute, the predecessor to Tri-State, lowered its rates to capture new business even though there was a glut of electricity at the time. By 1990, the National Rural Electric Association, Colorado Ute’s senior lender, ordered a 24 percent raise in rates. Co-op members revolted and bankruptcy followed.

Victor Palmeri, who oversaw the bankruptcy, wrote in Management Quarterly that "collective incompetence" led to Colorado Ute’s failure. He said its bankruptcy was caused by excessive debt from a power-plant building spree and not raising rates to align debt payments with slower sales.

A close read of Tri-State’s annual reports from 2012 2018 (tristategt.org/financials) shows that it spent $500 million in the last six years buying the Colowyo coal mine, expanding it, and installing expensive scrubbers to align coal emissions with Environmental Protection Agency standards. That money could have gone to shutting coal plants.

A world without Tri-State suggests big benefits. The West would enjoy cleaner air and less childhood asthma and respiratory illness in the elderly. Member co-ops would also pay prices up to 40 percent less after buying so-called "merchant power" on the open market, much of it renewable.

The shift to new technology, renewables and the attempt to reduce carbon emissions won't be neat and tidy. Rural, fossil fuel-dependent communities like the Yampa Valley will convulse with painful job losses. Slashed tax revenues will hurt schools and libraries as fire and police go on shoestring budgets.

Yet here in the West — a sunny, windy, mountainous region — there is all manner of opportunity to harness nature to produce clean power at a fraction of the cost from machines of the past.

David Marston owns commercial property in Huerfano and Delta counties. He lives in New York City.