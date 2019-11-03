Let's keep a good thing

going with our libraries

Our libraries are bustling. They are active with people learning, sharing information, reading and studying. The Pueblo City-County Library District is popular, with thousands visiting our libraries to check out books and other materials, log onto computers, and attend cultural and educational events and classes.

This also is a critical time for our libraries. There is an expiring library mill levy on the election ballot for voters to consider renewing. This mill levy generates revenue critical to our libraries. It has been in place since 1999 and is scheduled to end this year. It is a property tax costing homeowners $4.29 per year for every $100,000 in home value.

Local libraries contribute to our positive quality of life. They help kids read, learn to think and stay positively engaged. They provide comfortable and safe gathering places to read, use the internet and interact with friends. Our libraries deliver bestsellers, classics and movies for no fee. They supply open access to new technology like e-books, audiobooks and free downloads. Our libraries offer evermore activities and services for our aging population.

The library governing board of trustees is asking voters to re-authorize the expiring library mill levy. This way, without raising taxes, the owner of a $200,000 home, for example, will continue to pay the same $8.60 per year for libraries. The library question is issue 6B on the ballot.

This is an important time for our libraries. I urge you to vote "yes" on 6B.

Stephanie Garcia, Pueblo

Prop CC would fund

critical state needs

Without raising taxes, we can improve school funding for K-12, community colleges and transportation infrastructure. As a lifelong Coloradan, former teacher, state representative of House District 50 and now as Colorado’s state treasurer, I know we need to pass Proposition CC.

Our education and transportation infrastructure funding is dismal, as many of our schools around the state have switched to four-day school weeks, and teachers can’t afford to live in the areas that they teach in. Additionally, we have crumbling roads and highways that are not built for the 21st century, as our population continues to grow.

In its first year, Prop CC would put an estimated $88 million to transportation projects around the state and around $88 million to our K-12 public schools to buy new technology and attract qualified teachers, as well as making community colleges more affordable.

Prop CC funds would have to be spent on these areas and the state auditor must provide a financial audit of money to hold spending accountable. In the past, voters have approved similar proposals for school districts and local municipalities.

Let’s pass Prop CC and bring back five-day school weeks, newer books and technology for students, and update our infrastructure. Vote "yes" on Prop CC by Nov. 5.

Dave Young, Greeley

Latino will bring change

to Pueblo City Council

We are fortunate to live in a country that allows freedom of speech, freedom of the press and more importantly, freedom to choose those who serve in public office. These freedoms allow us to express ourselves and to choose who we want as leaders and public servants. If we want change we can accomplish that by casting our vote for the person we feel is best suited to lead and make the changes we want for our community.

Joe Latino’s campaign slogan is “time for change” and I believe Joe is capable of making changes. I met Joe in 2011 when we worked together on the Concerned Citizens for Roselawn Cemetery committee. The committee knew that change could only be accomplished if we were successful in getting House Bill 1068 passed into law and Joe was determined to do his part to make it happen.

He worked very hard as a lobbyist at the state Legislature, talking to the senators and representatives and overcoming opposition. He was a team player and his efforts and determination helped get the bill passed into law. The final vote was 52 to 13 in the House of Representatives and the Senate passed the bill unanimously, 35 to 0.

Joe will work for Pueblo, representing City Council District 2 and he will have your best interests at heart. If you want change, if you want a public servant who will get things done, cast your vote for Joe Latino.

Paul Dioniso, Pueblo

Robinson has experience

and a heart for service

In the Pueblo City Council's at-large race, I will be marking my ballot for Lucretia Robinson. A native of Pueblo, she is a highly qualified leader and relative newcomer to political races. Mrs. Robinson’s most compelling appeal is her pride in the city and her determination to see it prosper as a productive and safe sanctuary for the people who live here.

I could tell you about her 27 years as a corrections officer or her leadership on a crisis response team for 15 years. I could list the many civic organizations for which she has volunteered. But honestly, I’m voting for her because she has real roots in Pueblo and she aspires to work on the City Council to help ensure the daily clockwork operates properly.

She is a woman of experience in raising a family in Pueblo, thus qualifying her to keep in mind the real people’s lives that could be affected by decisions made at the municipal level.

Let us agree with our ballots to make the best of the changes needed to embrace Pueblo’s future, but let us not forget the true heartbeats which lie at the center of our city. Vote. Vote for Lucretia Robinson.

Elizabeth Eckler, Pueblo

Winner has a record

of fighting for change

A lifelong Puebloan, I know our taxpaying residents have a deep interest in reliving a burgeoning economy, thriving schools and declining crime.

One resident in particular has spent countless hours for years, on her own time, fighting for those very things. Native Puebloan Lori Winner has a grassroots base composed of devoted citizens, many of whom she meets on cleanup missions along riverbanks, abandoned properties, camps and other places that harbor elements that threaten a healthy community.

A year of volunteering was dedicated to battle crime by proposing a greater police presence on our streets. She tirelessly presented at community meetings, formed committees and organized groups of citizens to raise funds for what became initiative 2B on last year's ballot. It passed and resulted in the department being able to hire 24 additional police officers.

Since then, our crime rate has dropped 16 percent.

She pushed for compliance to the International Property Code; Pueblo previously had no definition of substandard housing. More than $700,000 was garnered in just the first two months after it passed.

Pueblo only has one at-large candidate who has been in the trenches, with proven results. Unencumbered by special and commercial interest groups, she has no conflict of interest in serving on the City Council. With supreme ethical standards and courage to stand by her convictions, she is well prepared to maneuver the minefields of our political landscape to get the job done.

Prayers for Pueblo are good. Votes for Pueblo count, too.

Lisa Gerlock Genty, Pueblo

Trump's actions warrant

impeachment inquiry

After Robert Mueller's report, you would have thought that President Donald Trump would have learned something, but he didn't. All he learned was more collusion, more corruption.

Now he is going through an impeachment inquiry for holding taxpayers' money from Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, a candidate for president, and his son.

This president does think he is above the law. He proves it over and over again and he has not been held accountable.

Why has he not been held accountable? Because U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the party of cowards (Republican senators) enable and support this president, no matter what he does.

Trump is the most corrupt president we ever have had in American history. He is a disgrace to our country. McConnell, Lindsey Graham and the rest of the party of cowards also are a disgrace to our country.

What happens to the constitution and to our democracy? Make a difference in 2020. Vote them out.

Theresa Padilla, Pueblo