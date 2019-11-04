Maybe you spent a chunk of your Sunday trying to figure out how to readjust the settings on your oven clock. Or maybe you freaked out when you got into the car Monday morning because, for just a split second or two, you were afraid you were running an hour late for work after glancing at your dashboard.

Changing back and forth between standard time and daylight saving time affects our lives in various ways. And, let’s be honest, most of them are not positive.

OK, maybe you’re among the people who have gotten a little extra sleep since we set our clocks back over the weekend. Or maybe your body clock moves to its own rhythms, so now you’re just waking up “earlier” than you were before.

Even if you are getting a few extra winks now, was it worth the sleep you lost when we went through the last time change several months ago?

So, we’ll ask this question again: Why do we keep doing this to ourselves?

Numerous studies have concluded that people’s risks for heart attacks, strokes and other illnesses increase as a result of these abrupt time changes.

Supposedly, daylight saving time was put into place for the benefit of farmers. However, the farmers we’ve talked to said the time changes don’t really impact their work schedules, for better or worse.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, seven out of 10 Americans would rather not keep switching back and forth. The poll results were more closely split as to whether people would prefer to remain on standard time or daylight saving time. But we’re betting that, regardless of their preferences, most would say that it would be easier to adjust to one time or the other permanently instead of being in a state of flux.

Hawaii and Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, which seems to work out just fine for those states. We’re not aware of anyone passing up a vacation to Hawaii out of concern that there might be a daylight shortage. Nor do we know of anyone returning from a trip to Arizona who has complained that there just wasn’t enough sun there.

More than a half dozen states have asked Congress to move to year-round daylight saving time. Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia, if you’re reading this, we urge you and your colleagues in the state Legislature to consider a similar step. In these deeply divided political times in which we live, this could be an issue that unites us all.

Here’s the reality: Days are going to get shorter as we get deeper into winter, just as they grow longer as we get deeper into summer. No amount of clock manipulation is going to change that.

During the 1970s, a series of television commercials for Chiffon margarine contained the memorable catch phrase: “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.”

In this case, though, we aren’t fooling Mother Nature. We’re only fooling ourselves.

It’s time to hit the snooze button on these infernal time changes, once and for all.