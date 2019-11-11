There’s an old saying that “perception is reality.” But that’s only true to a point. Reality is reality — and sometimes, reality just can’t be ignored, no matter what kind of spin someone puts on a particular situation.

That’s the way we have to view a recent audit of the Colorado State Fair’s operations. Some of the media coverage of the audit’s findings wasn’t terribly flattering. Those media reports portrayed the fair as a money pit lacking a clear vision from leadership about how to move forward.

Well, as The Pueblo Chieftain reported over the weekend, the fair’s leaders don’t agree with that negative assessment. They say they had a good working relationship with the team that performed the audit and that many of the issues identified in the audit already are being addressed.

That’s great news, that problems are being fixed and improvements are being made. But it’s hard to put a happy face on some of the audit findings. For example, one of the findings cites the lack of a “defined vision for the future, including how it will reverse the trend of declining attendance.” Or the auditors’ question about whether more than $1 million in marketing funds spent on the fair was cost effective.

First, though, let’s talk about the biggest elephant in the room. The auditors noted that the fair isn’t a money-making enterprise and hasn’t been for more than two decades. To which we say: No kidding.

Although the fair generates some revenue on its own, it essentially is a service provided by state and local government. For the most part, we don’t expect government-provided services to sustain themselves. What if, for example, all police departments had to use tickets and other fines they collected to cover all of their expenses? Or libraries had to rely exclusively on overdue book charges to support all of their operations? Ridiculous, right?

That said, it’s worth examining whether the fair could use some work on both its vision and its marketing efforts.

We applaud the fair management’s willingness to try new things, like the slopper eating contest that debuted this year. But it remains a challenge to make an event tied to its agricultural roots relevant and popular in an increasingly less-rural society.

Getting more use out of the fair’s facilities during the off-season should remain high on the priority list, too.

Several weeks ago, we suggested that someone should contact the National Basketball Association’s Denver Nuggets about the possibility of starting a G League team that could play its home games in the Southwest Motors Events Center. While we don’t know if anyone is pursuing that idea or not, it seems logical that having more permanent or semi-permanent tenants operating on the fairgrounds property would help address concerns about the operation’s bottom line.

Whether a person considers the fair’s latest audit to be “positive” or “negative” is a matter of perception. Whatever the perception is, though, the reality is that the fair could be doing more to maximize its potential.

Let’s hope the fair’s leadership recognizes that and keeps working toward that goal.