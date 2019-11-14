Proud to be an

American veteran

I don't vote commie or support Vladimir Putin. I don't vote Nazi or apologize for them. I am an American veteran, proud to be free to speak the truth.

We are free to pay President Donald Trump's taxes for him. We are free to breathe coal-fired air. We are free to drink toxic mine runoff. We are free and the envy of the world. Not really. The world is laughing at us and the blood of millions cries out for truth.

The Rev. Michael Domangue, Silver Cliff

'Old soldiers never die'

“Old soldiers never die. They just fade away…”.

On April 19, 1951, these classic words were delivered by Gen. Douglas MacArthur in his farewell address to Congress.

These words always have had a special meaning beyond their content. The words speak of a shared bond of military experiences, regardless of the branch of service.

As Americans celebrate “Veterans Day,” paying particular attention to those Americans and others who died in service to the nation, this annual tribute is dedicated. All American families know them. We remember them.

When the U.S. military fights and dies by the thousands in defense of the nation, their bravery is documented. Perhaps dating back to Valley Forge, through the Vietnam Era and beyond, they all are remembered. With every new chapter of American military history, the red, white and blue flag is proudly carried in the next encounter to defend the nation’s interests … And, we remember them.

There is something very special about “enlisted military personnel” who chose to defend the nation. They often are young men and women prepared to defend the nation against all nations and interests, whether foreign or domestic, and strike on a moment’s notice as directed by their sergeants, officers and on up to the U.S. president. They follow orders, and do so even if it ends in the ultimate sacrifice of their own lives. … We remember them all.

Alvin Rivera, Pueblo

Some new jail construction

is better than none

As a Pueblo County taxpayer, I have followed the jail construction issue.

Given the political and financial constraints, it might be necessary to consider constructing a new jail on an incremental, modular basis. I believe that there are jail designs that would accommodate that approach, and some new construction is better than no new construction.

If the county secured the donation of the reported tract near Pueblo Boulevard, it might be able to design a jail that could be constructed in sections or pods with minimal support facilities, which over a five-to-10-year period could be built out to a complete new jail. Perhaps, these incremental sections could be financed with certificates of participation, if some Ballot Issue 1B money were deemed appropriate for that purpose.

I do not believe that Pueblo city taxpayers, who already pay their full share of county taxes, should have to pay any additional amount toward the construction of a county jail to the city for housing of municipal court prisoners, thus keeping those city payments in Pueblo County.

This issue is not one that Pueblo County voters can hide their heads in the sand on. The county is required to furnish a jail, and our constitutions require that it be reasonably safe, clean and functional. Failure to work toward that goal could result in expensive litigation, and conceivably a judge-ordered new tax.

Norm Bangeman, Canon City