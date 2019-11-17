A balanced life is a good life. It can be difficult keeping our lives in balance between family, work, play and other interests. Doesn’t it feel great when our lives are in balance? It is apparent with the recent closures of some major national retailers that we are out of balance with our buying of products online rather than locally.

The internet is a great resource for learning about a product. It can be convenient to simply make a few clicks and you’ve got your product several days later. How often do we think about getting that same product locally?

What if there is a local business that has the product you desire. Do you check with them before ordering online? Think about the convenience of getting your item right here and now from one of your community neighbors.

As a retailer in Pueblo, I am working very hard to provide the products and service to keep those local dollars here in Pueblo instead of going out of town. A few years ago, Pueblo County Buy Local board said that if every household in the county would divert $320 dollars a year from the internet to local businesses, nearly $10 million dollars would stay in the county.

Let’s find that balance in buying locally first, and then look to buying online. The Small Business Saturday promotion that runs the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been a huge success in creating awareness of the importance of small business in our community. However, one day does not a year make. Small Business Saturday should be every week.

Small businesses are in business for their community. We need to change our mindset and make a more concerted effort to try to buy locally year-round.

A few months ago, I donated my time, knowledge and products to a fundraising event for a local nonprofit entity. One of the donors to the event explained to me how they couldn’t buy from me because they were saving a few dollars with an online company.

People love to boast about getting this or that product on sale or some great deal. They rationalize that saving a few dollars online, rather than with a local company, justifies buying the product online. We forget that local businesses contribute a lot more than sales taxes to a community. They provide employment opportunities, help sponsor community activities, and educate the local community. How are those online companies helping make your community, the place you live, a better place?

I’m not suggesting to not buy online. I’m suggesting that we divert some of those sales to our neighbors in the community. Let’s balance out some of those online sales to local businesses.

I challenge every household to divert $320 this year from online purchases to local businesses. Will you accept that challenge? Let’s balance our buying mindset. Before you buy online, take a little effort to see if that product you want or need is available locally. You can achieve greater life balance by buying more from your local businesses.

John Myers is a Pueblo native and, for the last 10 years, the owner of 80/Twenty Wines in Downtown Pueblo.