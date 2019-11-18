Sadly, the grim news about alleged sexual misconduct by Catholic priests just keeps coming. Last week, an attorney released a new report documenting cases in which 37 Catholic priests from this area have been accused of sexual abuse.

That report follows closely on the heels of a similar report issued last month by the Colorado attorney general’s office. The newer report is more comprehensive because it includes not only cases of abuse reported within the church’s Pueblo diocese, but also allegations made about priests and other officials in other religious orders, such as Jesuits.

It’s important to remember that allegations, in and of themselves, aren’t proof of anything. However, if this type of misconduct happened even once, that’s too often. And it’s very troubling that so many allegations are coming to light now.

There’s no way to put a positive spin on these types of incidents, which apparently happened over a period of several decades. But if you’re looking for any sort of silver lining, it’s that the allegations finally are being brought into the open, even if it’s happening many years after the fact.

The impact on the alleged victims and their loved ones remains to be seen. Some may find some closure and healing through the public airing of these issues. For others, this might be a situation that opens old wounds and makes the hurt worse.

In any case, the diocese deserves credit for working with the attorney general’s office to create a process in which people could come forward and tell their stories in a safe and nonthreatening environment. There’s still more the church’s leaders could do, though.

While last week’s report suggests that three of the Pueblo diocese’s previous bishops were complicit in the alleged misconduct, it doesn’t implicate the current bishop.

He has the opportunity to set a new course for the local diocese, if he chooses to do so. There are a couple of ways he could reassure churgoers and the public at large that the alleged problems of the past won’t be the problems of the future.

One would be to set procedures in place to ensure that future allegations of this sort are reported to law enforcement officials promptly and that those found guilty of misconduct are dealt with appropriately both within the legal system and the church hierarchy. And that involves creating a level of transparency that obviously didn’t exist in the past.

Another way would be to peel back the veil a little bit so people could be confident that priests, deacons and others who work for the church are being vetted properly before starting work to reduce the likelihood of problems occurring in the first place.

Those aren’t necessarily easy steps to take, but they could improve the overall image of the church as an institution, which is a goal that’s worth a little extra hassle and possibly deviating from the way things traditionally have been done.

The Catholic church has done a tremendous amount of good work in and for the Pueblo community, which should not be forgotten when negative news of this sort comes to light. But like a penitent sinner, the church itself needs to do all it can to prevent future wrongs from being committed by the people who are in its service.