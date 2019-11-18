The proudest day of my life was November 18, 1977 — the day I became an American citizen. My journey began in Colombia, South America, and continues today as a proud citizen of the United States of America.

My journey is similar to many other naturalized American citizens who weren’t blessed with being born here, but rather who actively chose this country. Those of us who decided to follow the rules had to apply, wait and pass the U.S. civics citizenship test. Yet for our efforts, we were rewarded with the greatest gift of all — the legal ability to register to vote in this incredible country.

Now, efforts are underway across the country to let non-citizens legally vote in this country. This is a slap in the face to every naturalized American citizen who came here legally, sacrificed to earn our citizenship and our right to vote.

Kamala Harris’ California, Bernie Sanders’ Vermont, Barack Obama’s Illinois, Elizabeth Warren’s Massachusetts, Michael Bloomberg’s New York and elsewhere are allowing, or are trying to allow, non-citizens to legally vote. In fact, Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco spent $300,000 of taxpayer money last year to encourage non-citizens to register to vote.

Maryland has 11 cities allowing non-citizens to legally vote. Efforts in Boston, New York City and Portland — to name a few— are underway. There are even efforts in Johnson County, Iowa. Would anyone be surprised if Boulder was next?

The left is calling non-citizen voting “the newest civil right.” To me, this sounds crazy, but it’s really happening.

How is this possible?

Surprisingly, the U.S. Constitution and every state constitution — with the exception of Arizona and North Dakota — do not specifically require citizenship to vote. Each of these state constitutions, Colorado‘s included, say nearly the same thing: “Every citizen shall be an elector …”

This broad language creates a loophole being used by the left to allow non-citizens to legally vote. “Every citizen shall …” only states who can legally vote, but does not exclude those who shouldn’t or can’t vote. That’s why we need the Colorado citizen voters amendment.

The Colorado citizen voters constitutional amendment strikes the words “Every citizen …” and inserts the words “Only a citizen …” so the state constitution will say: “Only a citizen shall be an elector ...”

The entire amendment is just three words. North Dakota overwhelmingly passed its citizen voters amendment at last November’s election with 66 percent support. Now, it’s Colorado’s turn.

I am honored to be a co-chair of the Colorado citizen voters initiative petition, which codifies and clarifies that only citizens in Colorado should be allowed to vote in Colorado elections. And I’m proud of our great success in gathering more than 200,000 signatures in Colorado to qualify the amendment for the November 2020 ballot. Every one of the signatures is from a Colorado and U.S. citizen.

Similar efforts are underway across the country. Citizens, including naturalized citizens like me, have led successful efforts in Alabama and Florida to place their citizen voters measures on their 2020 general election ballot. Other states are joining in, too.

For me, three days particularly stand out in my journey as an American — the day I arrived, the day I became a citizen and the day I first voted (for President Ronald Reagan). Because that vote was properly earned.

Isn’t it time Colorado’s elections were constitutionally limited to Colorado’s citizens? I think it is and I hope you join me in voting for the Colorado citizen voters amendment.

Vera Ortegon is a former Pueblo city councilwoman, presidential elector, candidate for lieutenant governor and a business owner for the last 35 years.