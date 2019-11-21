Tundra isn't much of a rule-breaker. She's never bonked a player in the head with a football helmet or made a politically controversial statement during the national anthem. If given the chance, the gentle-hearted canine might swipe a bite of an unattended cheeseburger, but that’s about as mischievous as she gets.

And, yet, when the Colorado State University-Pueblo ThunderWolves take the field Saturday afternoon for a first-round playoff game, the football team's beloved mascot won't be there. She's been banned by the NCAA.

It’s not that Tundra has done anything wrong. The NCAA just doesn’t allow live animal mascots to be on the field during playoff games. And it’s not the only rule change for the playoffs that might have some fans scratching their heads.

Other no-nos during the playoffs include in-game pyrotechnic displays, tossing T-shirts into the crowd and “teasers on the video board that incite crowd involvement.”

And people call the NFL the No Fun League.

All this is done to create what, in the minds of NCAA officials, are more “neutral” environments that negate some of the home field advantage during the playoffs.

But why would the NCAA want to do that?

The ThunderWolves have played hard all season to earn that home field advantage over Augustana (S.D.) University, Saturday’s opponent. In other levels of sports, getting to play one or more games at home during the playoffs is the reward teams receive for having performed better than their rivals during the regular season.

And let’s be honest: Some of these rules designed to minimize home field advantage aren’t likely to accomplish that goal. Would Augustana’s players be intimidated by the sight of Tundra on the sidelines? Would they be distracted if CSU-Pueblo’s cheerleaders tossed a few shirts into the stands?

What these rules really do is take some of the enjoyment out of the game for the spectators, who, by the way, are putting money in the NCAA’s pockets by buying tickets and concessions for these games.

Some of the rule changes for the playoffs are understandable. The NCAA is in the business of making money, so it’s not surprising that the organization wants to have its say regarding advertisements, sponsorships and promotional activities.

But none of the rules aimed at making home fields more neutral improves the NCAA’s bottom line. If anything, making the games less fan-friendly might discourage some people from attending.

It’s worth noting that the NCAA has eased some of its restrictions regarding pregame activities. So fans should get the hoopla and pizzazz they’ve come to expect during pregame introductions. When the game starts, though, they’ll have to remember to stomp the bleachers on Augustana’s third-down plays without any prompting from the public address announcer.

The NCAA needs to keep moving in the direction it’s already heading with the pregame rules and allow fans to get the same type of experience during playoff games that they’ve come to expect during the regular season.

If the NCAA isn't willing to change its rules, maybe there's a way to get around them next year. After all, being a head football coach is a stressful job. Maybe CSU-Pueblo coach John Wristen needs an emotional support animal ...

