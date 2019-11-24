Pueblo’s Electric Utility Commission is planning to recommend to the City Council and Mayor Nick Gradisar Monday that the city end its contract with Black Hills Energy and form its own utility company.

That news is about as surprising as it would be for the Denver Broncos to hold onto a fourth-quarter lead in today’s game. Since its formation, the EUC has seemed more intent on finding a justification for splitting from Black Hills than taking an honest look at the pros and cons of such a move.

City Councilman Mark Aliff, one of the EUC’s co-chairs, announced last week that the citizens who attended the group’s town hall meetings were overwhelmingly in favor of dumping Black Hills. Which, again, is no big surprise.

Despite its recent efforts to build good will in the community, there’s no doubt that Black Hills still has an image problem in the eyes of many Puebloans. That doesn’t change the challenge our community faces.

If the city decides to part ways with Black Hills, there needs to be a practical plan for what would happen next. As much as we hate to keep harping on this, such a plan does not exist.

Also last week, San Isabel Electric publicly offered to manage the operations of a city-run utility, should Pueblo decide to choose that path. That’s an encouraging development, in the sense that we have more confidence San Isabel officials have the necessary expertise to do the job than our city government leaders.

Still, that should be only a first step in the process. We would like to hear more details about San Isabel’s proposed operations plan and what it might cost Pueblo taxpayers.

Another factor to consider is the negotiations that Gradisar and Council President Dennis Flores have had with Black Hills officials. Several council members expressed dissatisfaction with Black Hills’ proposal to freeze its rates rather than reducing them outright.

However, we don’t know if what we’ve heard so far amounts to the company’s best and final offer. Maybe there’s still room to negotiate a more favorable deal for taxpayers that wouldn’t require the upheaval and risks associated with transitioning to a new utility provider.

A premature vote by the council to ditch Black Hills could short circuit what otherwise might turn out to be productive talks that could serve our community better in the long run.

Look, we get it. For some people, dumping Black Hills is the only acceptable way out of the situation in which we find ourselves. And maybe in time it will prove to be the correct answer.

At this point, though, it seems like a wise move to learn more about what concessions Black Hills would be willing to make and, assuming those concessions aren’t acceptable, what San Isabel could do that would help people feel better about the electric service they receive.

For those reasons, it would be a disservice to their constituents if council members let the EUC's recommendation be the final word on this subject.