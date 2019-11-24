San Isabel Electric Association has a plan to help Pueblo create a public power utility.

Last Monday, San Isabel presented to the Pueblo City Council a viable plan for leaving Black Hills Energy. It includes creating a not-for-profit public utility trust, run by an elected board of directors, with all daily operations, maintenance and customer service provided through a long-term contract with San Isabel.

Those who doubt that Pueblo can form a public power utility have raised several valid concerns. San Isabel’s plan addresses the big ones:

• Pueblo can’t afford to break away because it’s too expensive. Working with the new public utility trust, San Isabel’s plan has financial backing lined up, at below-market interest rates, to fund the breakaway. A portion of every electric bill would pay off the loans and no other loans by the city would be required.

• Pueblo doesn’t have the expertise to run an electric utility. True, but San Isabel does. Founded in 1938, it has the necessary experience and is already here in town, with its headquarters located on Industrial Boulevard in Pueblo West.

• Doubters question the consultant’s numbers. San Isabel says that its not-for-profit plan can lower rates for Puebloans by 15 percent, within the range projected by EES Consulting’s feasibility study conducted for Pueblo. Given its $1.1 billion offer in 2017 to buy all of BHE’s Colorado electricity assets, San Isabel has calculated the potential savings and benefits involved with buying just BHE’s distribution assets — poles, wires, substations, etc. If the numbers didn’t add up, San Isabel wouldn’t have proposed its plan.

• The city will lose the franchise fee and taxes. San Isabel’s plan includes a 15 percent savings figure after fees are collected to offset property taxes and the franchise fee currently being paid. The city’s budget wouldn’t suffer from the transition to public power.

• BHE says San Isabel’s rates are too high. San Isabel has a plan to reduce rates for everyone. San Isabel supplies electricity to 24,000 meters spread out over 4,600 miles of power lines with very low population density. BHE supplies electricity to 96,000 meters concentrated in over just 3,700 miles of line. That means BHE has almost five times the density of customers in their service territory — a huge advantage for a utility. Servicing the two adjacent territories will lower costs for both the customers of Pueblo’s new public power trust and San Isabel members through economies of scale. The new public power trust would be able to select a power supplier that meets the environmental goals of the city while saving money for customers by purchasing electricity through long-term, fixed-price contracts from lower-priced sources.

• Pueblo won’t be able to fund the court fight to break away. A surprising part of San Isabel’s plan is its offer to underwrite legal fees. That offer underscores San Isabel’s confidence in the benefits that will come to both groups of electric customers once a new public power utility is formed.

• Look at Boulder; the process takes too long. A look at several of the 40 successful breakaways during the last four decades shows the process to establish a new public power utility, while always somewhat different, usually takes up to four years after a public vote supporting the action. Compared to the efficiencies of San Isabel’s plan, Boulder’s efforts have been complicated.

• Key Black Hills workers will suffer wage cuts under the city’s wage scale. While BHE talks this up, San Isabel disagrees. Employees wouldn’t work directly for the city of Pueblo; they would work for San Isabel Electric. San Isabel’s linemen, also members of the same local union, are paid roughly the same as linemen working for BHE. San Isabel plans to offer jobs to all local BHE employees who want to serve the local electric customers.

A question not definitively addressed by San Isabel is which of the three area options laid out by the city’s consultant is the best fit. San Isabel favors either the Pueblo-plus-Pueblo County or the all service territory options. So did the city’s consultant. However, the choice would likely be influenced by legal considerations, and thus will require a collaborative approach.

San Isabel’s plan checks off major boxes. It’s doable. The City Council should acknowledge that and let the city’s voters chose next May whether to remain with BHE or to move on to an efficient, lower-cost future for Pueblo and its neighbors in Southern Colorado under San Isabel’s plan.

Steve Andrews (sbandrews@att.net) is a retired energy consultant. Susan Perkins (Susan@PerkinsEnergyLaw.com) is a lawyer in the energy sector. Both are members of Pueblo's Energy Future.