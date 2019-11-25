Let it not be said that our congressional leaders are afraid to change with the times. At least some of them aren’t.

Last week, a U.S. House of Representatives committee approved a bill that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The bill would leave it up to states to decide whether or not to make the drug legal within their boundaries.

Of course, a number of states, including Colorado, already have jumped the gun and declared marijuana to be a legal product for both medical and recreational use. Nevertheless, the legislation debated in the House committee could affect marijuana sales here in several ways.

For one, if marijuana is decriminalized nationwide, then pot-related businesses in Colorado will have access to banks and other financial institutions that are regulated by the federal government. That would make it possible for those businesses to accept credit cards or checks for marijuana purchases. Which, in turn, could make record keeping easier and reduce the temptation of criminals to target what previously were “cash-only” establishments.

Also, if more states opt to legalize marijuana, then people who wish to buy the drug will have a broader marketplace from which to choose. That means some of the people who have been coming to Colorado primarily or exclusively to buy marijuana products may visit other places instead. Marijuana tax revenues collected by the state and local governments could drop. However, if more widespread legalization means a reduction in the number of homeless or transient people who come here, then that would put less stress on our social service providers.

The proposed legislation would impose a federal tax on marijuana sales, which could make the product more expensive to consumers. How that might affect businesses operating in Colorado remains to be seen. If the combination of local, state and federal taxes is too high, that may push more people into purchasing the drug illegally on the black market.

All of this presumes that the bill will become law, which isn’t a sure thing at this point. Although some polls have suggested that public support for legalized marijuana seems to be on the rise, there’s still significant opposition within the country at large and Congress in particular.

The bill may have an easier road getting through the Democrat-controlled House than it would the Republican-controlled Senate. At least that’s how some of the political speculation goes. In a closely divided Senate, there might be enough pro-pot legislators to get the bill approved. Assuming the Senate even agrees to take up the bill in the first place.

It’s also unclear how President Donald Trump might respond if Congress sends him a marijuana legalization bill. Some of the remarks Trump has made suggest that he would be open to the concept, but he’s left enough room for doubt that a veto wouldn’t be a complete surprise, either.

Regardless of what happens with this particular bill, it seems very possible that the federal government is going to end its prohibition of marijuana sooner or later. If that happens in a few months or a few years, our state and local leaders need to be ready to deal with the changes that will bring to the marketplace.