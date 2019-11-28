Thanksgiving is a time when we gather with family and friends to be grateful for all the good things in our personal lives. That concept works on a community-wide level, too.

Over the last year, a lot has happened that either already has or shows great promise for making Pueblo a better place. What follows is only a small sampling of the recent blessings The Pueblo Chieftain editorial board is counting for our community.

Let’s start with the city’s new “strong mayor” form of government. Voters decided to switch to a system with an elected chief executive after decades of doing without one. Nick Gradisar is winding down his first year as mayor following a lengthy campaign that featured almost as many candidates as the 2020 presidential field.

Yes, we’ve dished out our share of criticism to Mayor Gradisar during his first few months in office. But he still has four more years to serve, which gives him a lot of time to chart out a positive course for the city’s future. And ultimately, we’re big believers that having a mayor at the head of city government will lead to long-term benefits Pueblo wasn’t reaping before the switch.

We’re also thankful for the new leadership at the Colorado State Fair. A recent audit notwithstanding, we believe this team will find the answers to keep the fair popular and relevant even as we as a society move further away from our agricultural roots.

Let’s also give thanks for the expansion at the Pueblo Convention Center. There already are signs that the upgraded facilities are attracting meetings and events that the convention center might not have landed before. The convention center’s business should improve even more over time. Many event planners book facilities years in advance, so it may take a while before we experience the full effects of the improvements.

Pueblo County residents should give themselves a pat on the back for voting to continue funding for our local library district. To be honest, we were worried that this issue might get lost in the shuffle with so many other races and initiatives on the fall ballot. If the library funding initiative had failed, it would have endangered the future of what has become one of our community’s greatest amenities. That didn’t happen, though. Voters saw the wisdom of keeping that funding in place.

Along similar lines, Pueblo city residents should be congratulated for putting aside any doubts they may have had about Pueblo School District 60 and authorizing a $218 million bond issue to pay for much-needed repairs and new construction throughout the district.

That only happened after a process that began with many in our community convinced D60 was intent on closing one or more of Pueblo’s four high schools. People spoke against that idea and the school district listened. D60 came up with a sensible school improvement plan that won widespread support among the city’s voters.

This isn’t an all-inclusive list, of course. We haven’t even mentioned the many good works done by various non-governmental groups and individuals dedicated to serving Pueblo.

It’s easy to complain about all the stuff we don’t have that we think we should. But this year and always, we shouldn’t overlook the positives that are all around us.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!