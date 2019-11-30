Colorado residents recently received some heartbreaking news, and now the fate of Pueblo metal manufacturers may hang in the balance. Molson Coors Brewery — an iconic Centennial State business — is packing up shop and leaving the state. Tragically, the historic beer manufacturer announced that it would be moving its headquarters from Denver to Chicago, taking some 300 Colorado jobs with it and gutting Pueblo’s metalworking industry in the process.

It’s a sad, but not completely unexpected, turn of events. As one of the largest steel-producing cities in the United States, Pueblo has been at the epicenter of Colorado’s metalworking struggles. Its people have personally felt the impact of Colorado’s waning manufacturing. Indeed, after a third quarter loss of more than $400 million, Coors decided that it needed to make a change, potentially affecting the future of the Pueblo’s residents. And now, it’s time for Colorado Congressman Ken Buck’s legislative agenda to do the same.

Earlier this year, Congressman Buck and Congressman Al Lawson reintroduced House Resolution 1406 — the Aluminum Pricing Examination (APEX) Act. At the time, this bill would have been a massive victory for Coors, the most influential beverage company in the state. By providing the Commodities Futures Trading Commission with exclusive authority over the reference price of aluminum, the bill effectively would establish a price control over the cost. The legislation would have practically subsidized the famous Colorado brewery, allowing it to benefit from government-mandated, artificially low aluminum prices.

While free-market advocates like myself balk at the implementation of any form of government price control, protecting Colorado jobs seems to have been Rep. Buck’s rationale for introducing the APEX Act. With Coors now announcing its departure from Colorado, though, that argument is moot. Just as Coors is moving on from Denver, we need to move on from the APEX Act. The viability of our metalworking industry depends upon it.

The unfortunate truth is that price controls always benefit some at the expense of others. Sometimes, the negative consequences are serious yet diffuse, but that’s not the case with HR 1406. Instead, APEX would devastate Colorado’s aluminum industry specifically, crushing the metalworkers and manufacturers under the weight of unsustainable government mandates.

Faced with the added costs of federal bureaucracy, our local aluminum manufacturers will be forced to scale back hours, cut jobs and close factories. Colorado’s beverage companies indeed may be struggling, but there’s no reason to bring our aluminum industry down with them. However, that’s precisely what the APEX Act would do, despite the CFTC itself finding no evidence of price irregularities within the market.

Now, more than ever, Colorado’s legislators must focus on saving the jobs of those businesses that are committed to remaining within the state. That starts by protecting our metalworkers from invasive, harmful and unnecessary federal regulations. As of 2018, there are dozens of metal factories within Colorado, employing thousands of people — and, unlike Coors, they aren’t going anywhere.

Yet the road ahead is daunting for these metalworkers. Despite our in-state production, Colorado still imports $39 million in aluminum per year. The APEX Act would force that number to rise even higher, stripping economic opportunity from hardworking Coloradans and derailing another vital statewide industry.

Congressman Buck can’t allow that to happen.

Support for the APEX Act was no doubt grounded in the best of intentions — to strengthen the beverage industry and keep jobs in the state. But government price controls are never the answer, especially not in Pueblo. Now, with Coors leaving, the company is taking any potential justification for the bill with it. Our metalworking industry, as well as everyday consumers, simply cannot bear the burden that the APEX Act would impose — nor should they be forced to.

Regina Thomson is president of the Colorado Issues Coalition, a nonprofit supporting reform in state government, protecting civil liberties and addressing issues that are timely and critical to the voters of Colorado.