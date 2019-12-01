A lot of things in this life are complicated. What you eat for lunch doesn’t have to be one of them.

At least, that seems to be the philosophy behind the Star burger, a local delicacy that’s been making a comeback in Pueblo’s Grove neighborhood.

The Star burger is the signature dish at the Star Bar, an institution that has been part of the city’s history for, well, a really long time. Sam Romero, who bought the place with partner David Jaramillo last summer, isn’t even sure how far its history goes back.

When the Star Bar was up sale in 2016, a real estate listing said the building at 300 Spring St. was constructed in 1900. Romero said a lot of the information he gets about the Star Bar’s history comes from longtime customers, some of whom have talked about days past when patrons arrived on horseback and maybe even used a spittoon.

Romero doesn’t know if all that’s true or not. Nor is he sure if Pueblo’s first slopper was served at the Star Bar, or if the community’s signature dish originated at Gray’s Coors Tavern.

But if you ask him, the slopper is a Star Bar original. That’s his story and he’s sticking to it.

In any case, the Star Bar has been around for a while, but closed its kitchen under a previous owner. Romero said he and Jaramillo decided to bring the food menu back for a simple reason.

“Customers were asking,” he said matter-of-factly. “We were losing people.”

So now the Star burger is back. It’s part of a small number of food items now available at the Star Bar. In fact, the menu is so small that it fits onto cards wedged inside the type of tabletop stands most places use to hold their menus.

There are only nine featured items on the menu — four of them are burgers and two others are sloppers. (If you want to be different, you can order a BLT sandwich, a cheese “quesada” or a basket of fries or onion rings.)

Romero said the Star burger is essentially a triple cheeseburger.

“It’s simple, is what it is,” he said. “And inexpensive. I wouldn’t say ‘cheap.’”

And that apparently is just the way Star Bar customers like their burgers. If you want a bison burger with blueberry goat cheese, you’ll have to look elsewhere. But if you want a juicy burger, the kind your cardiologist tells you to avoid, then the Star Bar might have just what you need.

The place has a very “old school” feel. Simple red-and-black checkered tablecloths. A thick wooden bar that wouldn’t look out of place in a Western movie. And an eclectic music play list that includes everything from '80s tunes to hip-hop to Hawaiian ballads.

Oh, yeah. Then there are those ceiling tiles. At some point before Romero and Jaramillo took ownership of the bar, a tradition began where people would have their names painted on the overhead tiles to commemorate their happy times there.

Romero said they’re keeping that tradition alive. All someone has to do is find a correctly sized tile and an artist who can put together some “decent artwork” to ensure a piece of Star Bar immortality.

Although the Star Bar has been listed on Yelp under the “dive bar” category, Romero said he’s a bit offended by that description. He’s personally visited his share of dive bars — and the Star Bar isn’t one of them.

It’s intended to be a place where anyone can feel comfortable. Romero said he encourages his staff to learn customers’ names and make sure people get a greeting when they walk in the front door.

“We try to make everybody as welcome as a regular,” he said.

The Star Bar has regular poker and darts tournaments, as well as a pool table for those who are so inclined. Romero said there are plans to add a second bar and hold more events like birthday parties and live music performances in the back room.

One thing that isn’t likely to change, though, is the food.

“I want to keep it simple. Just burgers,” Romero said. “There are plenty of Mexican restaurants in this town.”

So if the Star Bar isn’t a dive bar and it’s not a gourmet restaurant, then what is it, exactly?

Said Romero: “It’s part of the soul of the city, as one customer put it.”