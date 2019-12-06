Chieftain scolds Pueblo West

citizens on tax issue

The Chieftain editorial board scolded Pueblo West citizens for repeatedly fending off the assault on our wallets by the Pueblo West Metro Board.

They cite a recent study sanctioned by the metro board as reason for their unabashed slap in the face of conservative minded voters of the metro district.

The Chieftain advocates those who moved to Pueblo West for a more rural, laid-back, lower tax environment, should now roll over and acquiesce because population numbers mandate it, that or find another place to live.

They further intimate that because home prices are higher on average than the city, we are a stingy, self-centered bunch who can afford to give whatever the government demands. I say we are conservative minded individuals who believe in limited government.

Pueblo West voters have approved narrowly focused projects that have clear sources of funding without taxing ourselves in perpetuity. The metro board doesn’t seem able to grasp that concept. Instead, they annually repackage the quest for a sales tax by “dedicating” the money for whatever cause they think will generate the most sympathy and a majority of votes.

About 32,000 of the 52,000 non-Pueblo city residents of Pueblo County live in Pueblo West. Perhaps a better solution would be for the metro district to abandon the developer preferred Intergovernmental Agreement with Pueblo County and demand a more equitable split of county tax revenues.

It’s no surprise to me that the latest vote count favors the conservative position versus the Chieftain’s ever bigger government preference.

James Richardson, Pueblo West

Cancel culture

ironic and perplexing

The recent "woke" meme of the far left, the cancel culture, is ironic and perplexing.

A few weeks ago, a writer opined that the Republican Party was "cowardly."

The modus operandi of the cancel culture is to confront conservative speakers with shouting, threats, violence (see Berkley Andy Ngo, et.al.) and statements from authorities that they are unable to insure your safety.

Antifa covers their faces with masks, reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan.

Is this what passes for bravery?

Marc Mattox, Canon City

Bring back free dump

to stop free dumping

For those of us old enough to remember there never was much of an illegal dumping problem when we had a free dump. This entire situation started when we privatized the dump and allowed them to charge exorbitant fees to drop off trash.

When I was a kid, it actually was a social event that we all looked forward to when we dropped off our trash at the South Side dump.

Just once, I would like to see a common sense decision made by our public officials. Bring back the free dump site. I'm sure that it won't cost $100,000 in new electronics and additional personnel nor will it waste the time of law enforcement and the district attorney's office.

James Koncilja, Pueblo