Kudos to Circle K and 7-11

for lower gas prices

Thank you is in order to Circle K and 7-11 on U.S. Highway 50 West.

On Nov. 27, its regular gas price was $2.67 per gallon. We should patronize them and not Loaf 'N Jug with its price at $2.90 per gallon. Competition is what makes America great. This is the reason prices are a lot cheaper up north where Loaf 'N Jug is not the majority of gas stations. Call it greed on the new owners of Loaf 'N Jug’s part.

Do you think new businesses look at the price of gasoline and electricity when they look at moving to Pueblo?

John Starr, Pueblo

Chieftain wrongly in sync

with metro district

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, the Chieftain is singing from the same elitist/big brother knows best/condescending/patronizing song sheet as the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. More constructive than the “we need more money” mindset/mantra and trivializing and ridiculing big government/big budget critics, a dispassionate/objective assessment of PWMD’s credibility problem and the underlying issues which drive Pueblo West’s budget and fiscal issues would be far more helpful.

Maybe the problem isn’t that Pueblo West’s sales tax rate is too low, but rather that Pueblo’s is too high.

Why should Pueblo West residents have to comply with The Chieftain's definition of what constitutes “rural?" Why should we have to move?

Pueblo West residents deliberately choose not to live in a city. Sadly, the PWMD just doesn’t want to hear it. If we wanted to live in a city with all the mayors and assistants and bureaucrats, and governmental overhead, and high sales tax, we would have chosen to live in Pueblo or Colorado Springs.

Instead of seeing the rejection of their tax increase de jour as the taxpayers being cheap or uninformed, why can’t/won’t PWMD recognize that taxpayers are saying: Look at your overhead, staffing and workload first?

How much has your workload increased in the last 10 years compared to your client base? If positions remain unfilled, what work has not been done and what is the consequence of it not being done? How many new management positions have been created and filled while worker bee positions remain vacant?

The mirror awaits all of you.

Gordon Carleton, Pueblo West

Public should have say

in county budget process

Public participation in the county budget process is essential, but government makes it difficult for us to access the information. Traditionally, the only way to view the budget is to go to the County Budget and Finance office and ask to view it. If you want a copy to take home, you must file a CORA request and pay a per page fee.

Compilation of the 2020 budget was not complete until Wednesday afternoon and was scheduled for approval Thursday, at a public hearing. That doesn't allow time for either the commissioners or the public to look at it.

Under protest, the Budget and Finance Department agreed to place the 2020 budget on the county website so members of the public could see it and ask questions at the Dec. 10 Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Please view it and email the commissioners with your comments or questions. That's your money they're spending.

Emily Price, Pueblo West

Rate-fixing wrong solution

to surpise medical bills

In regard to the Chieftain article “Rate fixing hurts rural health care providers” (Nov. 24).

I echo Mack Louden’s sentiment. Surprise medical bills are a real problem, but rate-fixing (price controls) is the wrong answer. Price controls are big government at its worst.

Price controls certainly will lead to shortages of doctors and medical providers and even greater distortions in the medical marketplace. As Louden states, price controls are “a remedy even worse than the underlying disease.” Doctor shortages will be particularly acute here in rural Colorado where my family lives and works.

If we want a glimpse of what government-run health care looks like, just examine the portions of the medical marketplace already subject to price controls. It’s second-rate insurance: “Beneficiaries” of these programs have access to fewer quality providers than other populations.

It’s probably wishful thinking, but let’s hope Congress gets a dose of common sense before it imposes price controls on yet another segment of the medical marketplace.

Julie Sumpter, Kim

Cancel culture

ironic and perplexing

The recent "woke" meme of the far left, the cancel culture, is ironic and perplexing.

A few weeks ago, a writer opined that the Republican Party was "cowardly."

The modus operandi of the cancel culture is to confront conservative speakers with shouting, threats, violence (see Berkley Andy Ngo, et.al.) and statements from authorities that they are unable to insure your safety.

Antifa covers their faces with masks, reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan.

Is this what passes for bravery?

Marc Mattox, Canon City

Bring back free dump

to stop free dumping

For those of us old enough to remember there never was much of an illegal dumping problem when we had a free dump. This entire situation started when we privatized the dump and allowed them to charge exorbitant fees to drop off trash.

When I was a kid, it actually was a social event that we all looked forward to when we dropped off our trash at the South Side dump.

Just once, I would like to see a common sense decision made by our public officials. Bring back the free dump site. I'm sure that it won't cost $100,000 in new electronics and additional personnel nor will it waste the time of law enforcement and the district attorney's office.

James Koncilja, Pueblo