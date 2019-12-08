It’s just a matter of days now before an extremely attractive parcel becomes available. It’s not a Christmas present, though. And if city leaders had their way, they probably would prefer to see this one remain unopened.

Nevertheless, the Kmart store at 3415 N. Elizabeth St. is expected to close soon. When it does, it could open up one of the city’s most valuable pieces of commercial property for redevelopment.

Although a liquidation sale has been in process for weeks, Kmart officials haven’t announced exactly when the store will close. The most specific they’ve gotten is to say the closure will take place in “mid-December,” which basically means any day now.

Losing a big box retailer like Kmart isn’t good news for the city, of course. However, there’s a reason the Elizabeth Street location is one of the last two stores operated in Colorado by the struggling discount department store chain.

That reason may boil down, in large part, to that old saying about the three most important factors in real estate: Location, location, location.

The store sits at the intersection of Elizabeth and U.S. Highway 50, right next to an off ramp from Interstate 25. Traffic counts along that stretch of Highway 50 average about 43,000 to 52,000 cars per day, depending on where you’re doing the counting. Elizabeth Street also carries a substantial amount of traffic. And I-25 is I-25.

Because of its zoning and location in a heavily traveled area, it’s probably not suitable for the types of manufacturing or industrial uses the city sometimes provides sales tax money to attract. However, from the perspective of someone who wants to open a new retail or restaurant business here, the site is pure gold.

“I think there are a ton of possibilities,” said Jeff Shaw, president and chief executive officer of the Pueblo Economic Development Corp. “That’s the best piece of ground in Pueblo.”

That assumes that Kmart will be willing to end the lease after the store closes, rather than allowing the building to sit vacant. And that also assumes the property owner will want to find another tenant or tenants.

If both of those assumptions are correct, the roster of potential replacements for Kmart could be as long as Santa’s naughty-and-nice list.

One popular rumor is that King Soopers might be interested in relocating to the site from its current North Side spot on 29th Street on the other side of the interstate. That move probably would be welcomed by King Soopers customers who have had the frustration of trying to navigate through the existing store’s parking lot.

If that’s what happens, that would leave another unoccupied building in the shopping center King Soopers would be vacating. And there are other businesses that might be looking at the Kmart site, anyway.

That could include some that currently don’t have a presence in Pueblo, like Costco or Cabela’s. Without naming names, Mayor Nick Gradisar said last week that he’s been in communication with several retailers who are interested in opening new locations in Pueblo. The Kmart location would seem to have appeal for at least some of them.

There is a possibility, maybe even a likelihood, that more than one business will fill the void when Kmart leaves. Another big box retailer might occupy part of the space, with smaller out parcels for restaurants and other smaller businesses.

Maybe a lot of businesses. There’s a parcel with more than 9 acres of vacant land located behind the store, which is available for sale.

An enterprising developer might want to combine both parcels for some type of mixed-use project that could include office space and even housing in addition to commercial businesses.

Whether the building currently located on the site will remain is anybody’s guess. Unless it could be adapted easily to fit some other company’s needs, it might be razed and replaced with new construction.

Kmart closed its South Side store in 2013 and that building has remained vacant since then. However, the North Side location seems like too good of an opportunity to pass up.

It may not happen overnight, but it seems like a good bet that corner of Elizabeth Street and Highway 50 will be humming with business activity again very soon.

Losing a major retailer like Kmart never can be considered a blessing. In this situation, though, I wouldn’t expect the vacated property to sit empty for too many Christmases.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest ideas for future Business Case columns, please contact him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.