Pueblo needs funding

for a new jail, too

I couldn't believe Wednesday's front page article about portable showers for the homeless.

How is it that City Council, Pueblo County and other donors will put that much money without hesitation for showers for the homeless, but wouldn't provide the necessary funding for a new jail in November. I guess it's because many of you who voted against it don't have loved ones who work at the rundown jail daily, who put their lives at risk for our safety.

What good does it do to hire more police officers, if once these bad people are caught there is not enough room at the jail to house them? Unless you're in there for a big crime, these criminals for the most part are released until they go to court. There is just not enough room for so many offenders.

I doubt many of you, myself included, would put your lives at risk or last a full day working at the jail. So don't be surprised if more homeless people come to Pueblo now that yet more services are being provided for them.

I am aware not all homeless people are bad people. But many are caught shoplifting ...

I would like to thank County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz for working diligently to try to get our deputies a bigger and safer jail.

Elaine Estrada, Pueblo