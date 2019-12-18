Shapiro's small-minded commentary

Ben Shapiro's essay in Sunday´s Pueblo Chieftain demonstrates the small-mindedness of some political commentators.

Shapiro's basic theme is that the Democrats' recent attempt to impeach President Donald Trump shows a pattern of questioning the legitimacy of Republican presidents. He says that Trump's election was followed by complaints by Hillary Clinton as to that legitimacy. I didn't remember that, so I Googled it.

Clinton did raise some questions, though they were as much about voter suppression as the spread of false information, which targeted both candidates, and should be a concern to all.

It goes without saying that the 2000 election, which had to be decided by the Supreme Court, was reasonably contentious. I would think that a self-respecting politico such as Shapiro would be more concerned about the two wars initiated by former President George W. Bush, which destroyed hundreds of thousands of lives, wasted many trillions of dollars and yielded nothing of value to our country.

What's behind the constant suspicions about Trump are not so much the election, but his lack of patriotism and honesty. Anyone who watched was able to see Trump ask Russia during the televised debate to find Clinton's emails, essentially inviting a cyberattack on the U.S. by a foreign power. This request was fulfilled by the Russians within two days.

The president's persistently ridiculous claims, his inexplicably secretive alliance with Russia, and his recent attempt to pressure Ukraine for his benefit are what keep the drums beating for impeachment.

Thomas Simms, Pueblo

Trading liberty for security

I’m told that the Chieftain editorial writers recently advised us that we should trade some freedom to bear arms in order to make us all safer. Seems to me that Benjamin Franklin left us some very clear words on that subject. It appears that the Chieftain never has seen them.

Imagine this: Politicians and pundits call for restrictions on our freedom of speech, telling the press that they must be censored in order to protect ‘civility.’ We’d hear the screams from the Chieftain offices clear out to Beulah.

Would-be totalitarian politicians understand something that our Chieftain editors willfully refuse to acknowledge: The Second Amendment is the linchpin of all our freedoms. How long does the Chieftain think their ability to write, even think, freely would last under an unrestrained government? The only guarantee of any of our liberties is the ability of an armed populace to resist a predatory government. With hopeful dictators among our American politicians already calling for gun confiscation and armed action against citizens, ownership and practice of arms has never been more vital since 1776.

The right to bear arms has nothing to do with safety. It has everything to do with freedom. Temporary security in this moment cannot be placed above the freedom of generations to come.

Dennis Chappell, Pueblo